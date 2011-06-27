Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Consumer Reviews
What a terrible and biased review by Edmunds
It's really a shame how Edmunds trashed the review of this beautiful car as so many customers rely on accurate, unbiased review from major sites such as Edmunds. I had the chance to drive this car for couple thousand miles. It's definitely not the most competitive in the class, but Edmunds' review is absolutely terrible and biased. Their whole article screams one sentence - buy German car, don't buy Q70. "no Q70 variant truly stands out in the crowd"??? Seriously??? Look at how many A6 and E class are on the road, and you tell me Q70 does not stand out? To be completely honest Q70 isn't the most attractive design but it has a very strong presence when you see it. Oh and I see Edmunds gave 1 star for Q70's technology. Sure the tech is not up to date, the screen is not the most crisp and the largest. BUT even for today's standards I found the system very intuitive and easy to use even for the first time, and the NAV never got me a problem. Now it comes where Edmunds lose all the credit, where in the driving aids section it says "It's almost unheard of in this class for items such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning to be optional." What a joke. I guess you are just ignoring the fact that German cars nickel and dime you for every single piece of desirable feature? And not to mention Q70 is one of the most reliable luxury cars in the market right now! If you enjoy paying repair bills and loaner cars from the dealer - go ahead and buy German and enjoy.
A seriously good sedan.
5 reasons to love the Q70L. 1. interior and exterior design is beautiful with high build quality. The leather quality on the sensory package is similar to an S-Class and you get just as much space inside. 2. Real buttons make sense and the user interface is much better than digging 3-4 levels into touch screen only interfaces you see now. 3. The naturally aspirated V6 engine is a lot of fun to drive 4. Very comfortable seats and top notch audio system and 5. Excellent service center...you won’t get the same level of attention with the Germans. I know...
LUV THIS CAR
Infiniti Great Value—Everything I Wanted in a Car-Looks-Stye & PERFORMANCE-A VERY SPORTY CAR WITH PLENTY OF ROOM-Can’t Go Wrong with this Car! My Infiniti is an AMAZING CAR!
I have owned three of these
What can I say? They are reliable nice to drive great for long trips recently drove a 5-series and an E-class and I did not find them to be enough of a difference to Warrant a trade I will be looking for a 2019 last model year they were made very soon the V6 has lots of power you don't need the V8 I have owned both
Great Sports Sedan!
Great value sports sedan. Comfortable and sporty handling. Spacious trunk. Quiet on highway and great handling. I have the AWD Sport package. Originally had an M35 and really enjoyed the car. Cycled through Genesis 80 (marshmallow handling) and returned to the Infiniti q70s. Comfortable seats, good acceleration, electronic sensors work great. Only drawback no Apple Car Play.
