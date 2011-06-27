Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Catch me if you can twin turbo V6 with AWD , 09/29/2016 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my first Infiniti but it won't be my last, perfect blend of sport and comfort! The power of the V6 twin turbo is amazing given the HP rating, so much quicker than other 300 hp cars I have owned. Guessing its due to the turbos offering torque coming on strong at just 1500 rpms. Maybe it's under rated? Anyway, very happy with nearly everything. Given a magic wand I would ask that blind spot monitoring and other the safety items be standard fare. Also it should be real leather! Sticker was 45k but got it down to just 38.5k. Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars From G37 to Q50 Tony Albanese , 12/17/2016 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I traded a G37 on a new Q50. I was worried about the new V6 because the engine in my G37 is awesome, however the new engine is powerful, quiet, and smooth with no turbo lag. I am absolutely thrilled with this car. My only gripes are that the steering takes a little getting used to and you give up a little ride quality for better handling. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

5 out of 5 stars The best car I have owned, totally fun to drive Valerie Adams , 11/16/2016 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I also own the 750li so I was a little skeptical on the 2016 q50 turbo. I love the handling and this car hugs the road in a way I have not felt before, it is a quiet whisper grabbing the curbs of the road even steep inclines.. This car is a lot a power and bang for the buck include the ease of "total" voice navigation for all the controls. I also love the braking power. It gives total break without the noise or the jerk, very amazing in a 4 cylinder car. I love it and it is worth every penny of the $41k price tag.. I do a lot of interstate and city and I am getting 24.5 miles per gallon. I have saved 52 kg of fuel economy with the 8 months that I have drove the car.. I have put way more miles on this car than I thought that I would.. I am now up to 20k miles, but dang she is beautiful and fun to drive.. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

2 out of 5 stars 23k miles driven - True Review *UPDATED* Joel , 03/27/2018 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful **UPDATE SINCE LAST REVIEW - July 2019. The car had a catastrophic engine failure (31,792 miles). The car has not warned me when there is an engine code, or if there is something wrong with it, which has put me at peril while driving it. The engine failed this past June, and it did not display an engine failure on the dashboard. I'm currently working with Infiniti Consumer Affairs to fix the situation, and I will keep this review updated**. The car shows excellent acceleration from 0MPH. However, when in traffic, decelerating, or at slower speeds, if speeds are demanded, the car will drag horrendously. It simply will sit there and go through the motions before reacting to the demanded power (between the downshifting, and the turbo charging, it is extremely slow to respond). That is probably because it is mostly relying on turbo power when it is in motion or decelerating, and it is when the turbo lag issue shows up. MPG is far from the "estimated" values advertised. I personally drive about 65% city, 35% highway, and I get an average of 17.3 MPG. Everybody is amazed at the technology offered by this car, I'm like "meh". The redundant systems contradict each other, are really unnecessary, and are really buggy. For example, there is no way to set a specific app, or app function, as it will reset each time you start the vehicle. The Infiniti drive mode selection is not harmony with the other drive mode selection that is selected separately. You can set one at "sports mode" and the other on can remain on "standard", and vice versa – no alignment. Also, these car's depreciation rate is probably one of the worst for Japanese cars. The rear view camera software freezes constantly (I've had the unit replaced twice), the systems resets quite often, sometimes while driving, and the electronic clock shown is probably the brand killer (especially for those who really appreciated good clock workmanship from Infiniti), yes electronic technology the car is loaded with, not a big deal. In fact, I think it destroys the brand. Other than that, it is a smooth, comfortable ride. Safety 3 out of 5 stars Technology 3 out of 5 stars Performance 3 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 2 out of 5 stars Value 2 out of 5 stars