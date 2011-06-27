  1. Home
Used 1995 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Q45
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best for the $$

JB10, 12/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the second q45 I have owned. First a 92 and now the 95. Both with traction control. As the title says the best purchase of a used autoI have ever made. Quality, comfort and the right price - this car must be driven to be appreciated!

Report Abuse

Diamand in the Rough

Tony Soprano, 03/03/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Only three words can explain this car... Class, Comfort, and Authority....

Report Abuse

a work of art

Tareef Horani, 08/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am a 16 year old and you can imagine what boys do at this age. I am proud to say that my car has given me 0, and I repeat 0 trouble. IT is a awsome car. Very reliable and safe. It performance is good not great but good, enough for a teen ager. I highly recomend it to everyone. No matter its age. Once again Japan wins the reliableilty and craftsmanship trophy.

Report Abuse

Luxury gem

manders2, 07/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is an extremely reliable luxury vehicle and has been one of the best cars I have purchased. The interior is luxurious, the engine is smooth, and it has alot of power under the hood.

Report Abuse

All around great car

tim s, 01/24/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The infiniti q45 is an all around fun to drive luxury sedan. It has plenty of horsepower to get you there and great brakes to stop you when you get there.

Report Abuse
