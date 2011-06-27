Used 1995 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

The best for the $$ JB10 , 12/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the second q45 I have owned. First a 92 and now the 95. Both with traction control. As the title says the best purchase of a used autoI have ever made. Quality, comfort and the right price - this car must be driven to be appreciated! Report Abuse

Diamand in the Rough Tony Soprano , 03/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Only three words can explain this car... Class, Comfort, and Authority.... Report Abuse

a work of art Tareef Horani , 08/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am a 16 year old and you can imagine what boys do at this age. I am proud to say that my car has given me 0, and I repeat 0 trouble. IT is a awsome car. Very reliable and safe. It performance is good not great but good, enough for a teen ager. I highly recomend it to everyone. No matter its age. Once again Japan wins the reliableilty and craftsmanship trophy. Report Abuse

Luxury gem manders2 , 07/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is an extremely reliable luxury vehicle and has been one of the best cars I have purchased. The interior is luxurious, the engine is smooth, and it has alot of power under the hood. Report Abuse