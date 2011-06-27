Used 2007 INFINITI M45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars Outstanding to Own!! Wendell , 11/06/2006 Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Leased this car about 3 weeks ago. Have been following this model since the redesign in 2006. When my 2003 Volvo S80 lease was about to end, I saw an special on the website. I went in to the local dealer and they were able to set me up. although I went in to get an M35, I ended up deciding on the M45 Sport. The 8 cylinder is only 1 mile per gallon different in the MPG. The power of the 4.5L is quiet but very muscular. The interior comforts are great and the overall appearance of the car bring many compliments. Got a 21 month lease on the car at about $100.00 per month more than I was paying for my S80. love driving this machine.... Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars M45 Sport desertfox , 10/20/2009 Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased this car used w/27,000 miles on it. CPO Infiniti. I'm a Lexus guy and still own one but this car really opened my eyes. The ride quality is great, no issues with sport suspension. Interior is quiet as any luxury car I have ever driven. This car takes no backseat to any German luxo sedan out there.

5 out of 5 stars Best car I've ever owned mike8231985 , 04/19/2012 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I had a Mercedes E-class prior to this and was ready for something more sporty. I'm in my 20s, and I think the E-Class is geared towards older people who just want comfort. The M45 is for people who like to drive hard and get thrills from speed and performance. I never thought a sedan would be as much fun/more fun as my BMW 330ci. Reliability is amazing and part of the reason I decided against buying another German car. The Infiniti fits my personality a lot better than the stuffy E-class.

4.88 out of 5 stars Excellent Car CTB , 10/19/2006 Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Outstanding sport car in a sedan body; great vehicle for those that like a blend of luxury, quality and speed