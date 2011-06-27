Used 2007 INFINITI M45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Outstanding to Own!!
Leased this car about 3 weeks ago. Have been following this model since the redesign in 2006. When my 2003 Volvo S80 lease was about to end, I saw an special on the website. I went in to the local dealer and they were able to set me up. although I went in to get an M35, I ended up deciding on the M45 Sport. The 8 cylinder is only 1 mile per gallon different in the MPG. The power of the 4.5L is quiet but very muscular. The interior comforts are great and the overall appearance of the car bring many compliments. Got a 21 month lease on the car at about $100.00 per month more than I was paying for my S80. love driving this machine....
M45 Sport
Purchased this car used w/27,000 miles on it. CPO Infiniti. I'm a Lexus guy and still own one but this car really opened my eyes. The ride quality is great, no issues with sport suspension. Interior is quiet as any luxury car I have ever driven. This car takes no backseat to any German luxo sedan out there.
Best car I've ever owned
I had a Mercedes E-class prior to this and was ready for something more sporty. I'm in my 20s, and I think the E-Class is geared towards older people who just want comfort. The M45 is for people who like to drive hard and get thrills from speed and performance. I never thought a sedan would be as much fun/more fun as my BMW 330ci. Reliability is amazing and part of the reason I decided against buying another German car. The Infiniti fits my personality a lot better than the stuffy E-class.
Excellent Car
Outstanding sport car in a sedan body; great vehicle for those that like a blend of luxury, quality and speed
1a
After 3500 miles the M45 has been a pure joy to drive. The rear view camera works very well as does the adaptive speed control. The lane departure function can be annoying on streets that have uneven surfaces or are a bit rough as these surfaces are picked up as lines and false readings are frequent. I am about to turn this feature off. Acceleration is more than adequate and handling is superb. Fuel consumption is a bit disappointing at only 16 mpg combined. Overall a great car.
