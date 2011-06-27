Used 1997 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Amazing Longevity! V6 Automatic
Bought my '97 Infiniti I30 in 2000 with 30K miles on it. It is now 4/2012 and I'm at 363,000. In mid-atlantic (USA) weather. It has only needed regular maintenance. The largest repair bill I've ever had was just under $2K (ball joints-control arms). But that was well past the 250,000 mile mark. And they do eventually have to be replaced :-) It still runs great. And the leather seats are still very comfy, show very little wear and are quite supportive. It has been incredibly solid. Love this car! I think the fact that it has a timing chain instead of a belt really helped it's longevity. The V6 and transmission in this car are incredible!
About to turn 200,000 and ready for more
I bought this car used 7 years ago, and it has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. I am about to turn 200,000 miles and the only maintenance besides oil changes has been replacing struts and brakes. Runs like new and has the smoothest ride of any vehicle I have owned. I would like a newer car but I am not ready to give up my i30 yet.
Darn good car.
Car had 35,000 miles on it when we bought it. We have driven this to Fla. for the past few years and got 31 mpg. Great ride. With 135,000 miles on it we are concerned about that long ride again. Hate to part with it. Best car I ever owned. No major repairs. Great acceleration and great Bose system.
Very Solid Car
-great bose sound system -very comfy leather seats -power seats for both driver and passenger seat, nice luxury touch -very good fuel economy, I get 24-25 with soley city driving because i"m a kid -although I dont drive like one, but i did one time, the only time my parents paid for a tank of gas, i got 19-20 mpg by beating on the car -it takes premium fuel, i dont put it in and still get stellar gas mileage, i dont recommend it though, you will get better gas mileage if you do put premium and is the engine is much happier, you can hear her hum more smoothly, better performance, ^^btw all of this info is in owners manual(when referring to the fuel type needed)
1997 Infiniti
As a new vehicle I put over 150,000 miles on it. No work was ever done on the engine, except for normal maintenance. Every option still works, as it did when brand new.
Related Used 1997 INFINITI I30 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2008 For Sale
- Used Ford F-150 1990
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet For Sale
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Ford Bronco 1993
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2008
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2003
- Used Kia Rio 2017 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2021 TT
- 2022 Audi TT News
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 RS 5
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Outlander Sport
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Other models to consider
- 2022 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- Chevrolet Suburban 2021
- Chevrolet Impala 2020
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2020 Ford F-150
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2008 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2012 Truck Features Specs
- Acura CL 2003 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2017 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Mazda CX-9 in Loveland, CO
- Used Scion Ia in Alexandria, VA
- Used Ford C-Max-Hybrid in Clarksville, TN
- Used Volvo XC90 in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Audi RS-3 in Louisville, KY
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Lorain, OH
- Used Lexus Ux-250H in Conway, AR
- Used GMC Savana in Hamilton, OH
- Used Nissan Altima in Taylor, MI
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Sportwagen in Alpharetta, GA
- Used Lincoln MKS in Lancaster, CA
- Used Acura Tsx-Sport-Wagon in East Orange, NJ
- Used Buick Cascada in Union City, NJ
- Used Hummer H3 in Rowlett, TX
- Used Ford Focus-St in Bryan, TX
- Used Buick Regal-Sportback in San Marcos, TX
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt-Speed in Cranston, RI
- Used Lexus LS-500 in Livonia, MI
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan in Lorain, OH
- Used Lincoln MKS in Palm Bay, FL
- Used Volvo V90 in Greensboro, NC
- Used Lincoln Navigator in Merced, CA
- Used Kia Cadenza in Apple Valley, CA