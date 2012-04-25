Used 1997 INFINITI I30 for Sale Near Me
- 267,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 65,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495
- 61,126 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,490
- 106,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 105,870 miles
$5,995
04/25/2012
Bought my '97 Infiniti I30 in 2000 with 30K miles on it. It is now 4/2012 and I'm at 363,000. In mid-atlantic (USA) weather. It has only needed regular maintenance. The largest repair bill I've ever had was just under $2K (ball joints-control arms). But that was well past the 250,000 mile mark. And they do eventually have to be replaced :-) It still runs great. And the leather seats are still very comfy, show very little wear and are quite supportive. It has been incredibly solid. Love this car! I think the fact that it has a timing chain instead of a belt really helped it's longevity. The V6 and transmission in this car are incredible!
- 2020 Acura RLX