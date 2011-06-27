  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 G35
5(80%)4(14%)3(3%)2(2%)1(1%)
4.7 out of 5 stars
109 reviews
5 out of 5 stars

Car has been a joy to own!

bg1127, 06/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
43 of 43 people found this review helpful

Bought it with 50k miles 4.5 years ago and now 126k and still runs like it did when I bought it. Basic maintenance only. This is a great car!Looking at all the negative comments on 3-series maintenance costs I'm glad I went infinity! Gas mileage is so-so but most performance cars are. Update: now at 150k and had to replace radiator and steering rack has a small leak. Not bad for a 10 year old car. I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Great car! Update: 165k car is just a dream to own. Had an issue with the motorized seat but googled how to fix it myself for free. I cannot say enough good things about this car. If I was on the used car market and didn't have a lot of money to spend this is what I would be targeting. No plans to sell...

Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
4.88 out of 5 stars

108K Miles Later... still a blast

vissionaire, 03/02/2013
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Purchased our G new off the lot nearly 6 years ago. Premium package, no nav. The car has been a rock and has survived our abuse and aged quite gracefully. No major repairs needed to date. Fuel consumption is probably the only major knock against the car, everything else is quite good. This car is my daily driver, and I drive it hard. I prefer sportiness over cush rides, but still like a bit of luxury so this car really fit the bill. The handling is excellent, the balance is good, and easy to know where the limits are. Now that the car has aged and the values have dropped quite a bit, I would suggest anyone looking for a fun daily driver or second semi-practical car to look into the G.

4.88 out of 5 stars

This Car Is My Baby

acampb6, 11/19/2014
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought this car 3 years ago used with 78,000 miles on it. It now has 123,000 and still drives exactly the same as it did when i got it. Simply put, I love this car. It is the most fun to drive, comfortable, and reliable car I have ever owned. To make a comparison; I bought a new 2008 Mustang in '07, and the thing started having issues within 6 months of owning it, including needing a new alternator. This car, however, has never given me any problems whatsoever. As far as performance goes, this car is like a muscular ballerina. She handles turns and sharp corners delicately, but then hits the straight-a-ways like a bat out of hell. If I had the space I could keep on for days. In short, I lo

4.75 out of 5 stars

worth every penny

495sux, 07/20/2012
x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
40 of 42 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2001 BMW 330i before this vehicle and it was as beautiful as it was fun to drive, but the cost to repair was obscene. I purchased the 2006 G35x four years ago - used with 30k miles. It now has 142k miles and I have spent $0 on repair bills. It still runs, drives and looks practically new. I do not baby the car, I drive it hard, in fact I beat on it regularly - I commute the DC beltway and its easy to get carried away. It's fast and handles great. A few other reviewers have noted that it is not a luxury car. I would say that it is. Maybe not as luxurious as BMW or Mercedes but pretty close and much less cost up front and along the way. Unless you need the ego stroke...

4.38 out of 5 stars

Lots of car for the money

borist, 07/29/2011
x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

If you want economy, get a Prius. This car was designed to get from A to B fast. It's not great for very long trips (the seats are a bit stiff), but to get to work or some party - great! For the money you pay, you get a lot more than 3-series BMW or C-class MB have to offer. This car looks amazing, drives like a rocket, premium package gives you GPS, dual climate control and pretty beefy BOSE audio system. The interior build quality exceeds what C-class has to offer by a mile. Overall - great car. Worth every $ paid for it.

