Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Car has been a joy to own!
Bought it with 50k miles 4.5 years ago and now 126k and still runs like it did when I bought it. Basic maintenance only. This is a great car!Looking at all the negative comments on 3-series maintenance costs I'm glad I went infinity! Gas mileage is so-so but most performance cars are. Update: now at 150k and had to replace radiator and steering rack has a small leak. Not bad for a 10 year old car. I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Great car! Update: 165k car is just a dream to own. Had an issue with the motorized seat but googled how to fix it myself for free. I cannot say enough good things about this car. If I was on the used car market and didn't have a lot of money to spend this is what I would be targeting. No plans to sell...
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
108K Miles Later... still a blast
Purchased our G new off the lot nearly 6 years ago. Premium package, no nav. The car has been a rock and has survived our abuse and aged quite gracefully. No major repairs needed to date. Fuel consumption is probably the only major knock against the car, everything else is quite good. This car is my daily driver, and I drive it hard. I prefer sportiness over cush rides, but still like a bit of luxury so this car really fit the bill. The handling is excellent, the balance is good, and easy to know where the limits are. Now that the car has aged and the values have dropped quite a bit, I would suggest anyone looking for a fun daily driver or second semi-practical car to look into the G.
This Car Is My Baby
I bought this car 3 years ago used with 78,000 miles on it. It now has 123,000 and still drives exactly the same as it did when i got it. Simply put, I love this car. It is the most fun to drive, comfortable, and reliable car I have ever owned. To make a comparison; I bought a new 2008 Mustang in '07, and the thing started having issues within 6 months of owning it, including needing a new alternator. This car, however, has never given me any problems whatsoever. As far as performance goes, this car is like a muscular ballerina. She handles turns and sharp corners delicately, but then hits the straight-a-ways like a bat out of hell. If I had the space I could keep on for days. In short, I lo
worth every penny
I owned a 2001 BMW 330i before this vehicle and it was as beautiful as it was fun to drive, but the cost to repair was obscene. I purchased the 2006 G35x four years ago - used with 30k miles. It now has 142k miles and I have spent $0 on repair bills. It still runs, drives and looks practically new. I do not baby the car, I drive it hard, in fact I beat on it regularly - I commute the DC beltway and its easy to get carried away. It's fast and handles great. A few other reviewers have noted that it is not a luxury car. I would say that it is. Maybe not as luxurious as BMW or Mercedes but pretty close and much less cost up front and along the way. Unless you need the ego stroke...
Lots of car for the money
If you want economy, get a Prius. This car was designed to get from A to B fast. It's not great for very long trips (the seats are a bit stiff), but to get to work or some party - great! For the money you pay, you get a lot more than 3-series BMW or C-class MB have to offer. This car looks amazing, drives like a rocket, premium package gives you GPS, dual climate control and pretty beefy BOSE audio system. The interior build quality exceeds what C-class has to offer by a mile. Overall - great car. Worth every $ paid for it.
Related Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used BMW 2 Series 2016
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2007
- Used Lexus ES 350 2000
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2002
- Used Jaguar X-Type 2003 For Sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2004
- Used BMW 2 Series 2014
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1996 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen e-Golf 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2021
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2022 Civic
- 2022 Telluride
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- Toyota C-HR 2021
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- Aston Martin DB11 2021
Other models to consider
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- Chevrolet Colorado 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Research similar vehicles
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2022 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Chrysler Pacifica
- Honda Odyssey 2021
- Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2022
- 2020 Grand Caravan
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2021 Nissan NV200
Other models
- Used Audi Q8 in Yucaipa, CA
- Used Volkswagen CC in Saint Cloud, MN
- Used Scion XD in Fullerton, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class-Electric-Drive in Menifee, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-1500 in Orem, UT
- Used Chrysler Pacifica in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Livermore, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Lancaster, PA
- Used Cadillac XLR in Fishers, IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Lynwood, CA
- Used Genesis G80 in Hempstead, NY
- Used Lexus LS-500 in Waukegan, IL
- Used Toyota Mirai in South Gate, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Cathedral City, CA
- Used Buick Encore in Davis, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Bloomington, IN
- Used Lexus RC-300 in Danbury, CT
- Used Nissan Titan in Franklin, TN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in San Ramon, CA
- Used GMC Acadia-Limited in Roswell, GA
- Used GMC Suburban in West Jordan, UT
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Mazda CX-9 in Compton, CA
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in New Brunswick, NJ
- Used Kia Niro in Franklin, TN
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata in Mansfield, TX
- Used Honda Passport in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Concord, NC
- Used Kia Optima-Hybrid in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Mitsubishi Galant in Orland Park, IL