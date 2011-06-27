Used 2009 INFINITI FX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars Love it ! rontek , 09/17/2009 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2008 Infiniti EX35 in May of last year. I "liked" the EX35, but never really "loved" it, and that always bugged me as it was not an inexpensive purchase. When I was in for my 1 yr 15,000 mile service I saw the FX50S on the lot in the same color interior combination as my EX35. I had no intention of trading up, but the car looked incredible. I threw what I thought was a ridiculous offer at the dealer, and two weeks later I was driving it off the lot. I could not be happier. The FX50S is EVERYTHING my EX35 was not, and I finally LOVE the vehicle I purchased. Technology, performance, comfort are all FAR above what I expected and for value, no other vehicle comes close. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Much Improved! Infinti , 08/27/2008 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What a great vehicle. After testing 10 different SUVs in its class. I think the FX50 S has the most bang for buck as far as Technology and Power in a well put together package. I love the handling and I love all of the technological features you get with it. It also has the biggest wheels in its class as standard. If anyone complains about the ride against any other vehicle just remember that because all other those other rides have smaller rims and not low profile tires such as the this one. I think Infiniti is definitely heading in the right direction!!!! If added my suggested improvements you would without a doubt have a clear winner hands down!! The Infiniti FX50S is a must have vehicle!! Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars FX50S is just amazing! FXLover , 04/21/2010 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just love this car! It's ultra fast, powerful and super fun to cruise with. I owned multiple sports brands before, but the FX50S is something else, it's in a class of its own. I chose it over the X6 and never looked back ever since. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

4.13 out of 5 stars 2009 FX50S Issues ginoinnm , 01/28/2013 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle with Sport and Tech pkgs in August of 2008 and was struck with its styling and V8 engine, 390HP. immediately, I noticed that when accelerating from a slow roll, there was a slight hesitation, then a jerk as the transmission engaged. I took the car in several times, but nothing could be found. The dealer finally told me that there was a tech bulletin on the issue, but no solution. So I still live with that. About a 2 yrs ago, my Bluetooth started dropping out, or not hooking up, a real irritation since I use my car for business. I took it in and was told that there is a problem with IPhone, Bluetooth and the car. I am NOT happy with the lack of resolutions! Report Abuse