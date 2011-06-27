Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars Long Term FX 35 Review - Excellent!! TY in IL , 02/25/2010 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful This is my second FX. Bought '04 and put on 120,000 mi and then purchased '06 with 11,000 that now has 96,000 miles on it. Combined I have over 200,000 miles experience with FX and I'm thinking about 09 FX 50 now. I have had zero mechanical issues in either FX. Very reliable. I spend 4 hours/day in car, and this is my rolling office. Sports car, luxury sedan, and some utility makes it perfect for me. I have black/brick, all options/ chromes, and can't find another car I'd rather drive. I have much experience buying tires and I recommend 20" Yokahamas or Nittos. from Discount Tire. They improve ride. Combining fun to drive, reliability, styling and wow factor - can't lose with FX Report Abuse

2.75 out of 5 stars a real dissapointment Martin Pollmueller , 09/05/2007 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I love the look of this vehicle. It handles well and the engine is well suited for this type of truck. The interior is attractice and the car feels solid as a higher end one should. I bought this car based on the good reliability and performance reviews. Unfortunately, I got a lemon. Fine, it can happen to any manufacturer. However, Infiniti ( Nissan)really doesn't care about the customer once the sale is made. In the first 5000 miles, both the frontend and transmission had to be replaced. It took seven months before the work was performed. These were the major issues but there were many more, all manufacturing defects.Infiniti doesn't take responsibility for collateral damage caused by its Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars Two months in... Brian BTLG , 12/25/2009 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I loved the styling and there doesn't seem to be many on the road so it is quite unique. Drove Lexus, Mercedes, Acura, and Lincoln. Infiniti gives you the most tech features for the money with AWD. I've owned Nissan's before and they've always been reliable. Nav is awesome, bose system is the best I've owned yet, seats are very comfortable on longer trips, snow mode is perfect in deep snow, brick (orange) interior is simply amazing, lots of power, plenty of room and storage, and very comfortable ride. Have a good friend with X3 and another with Denali. This blows those away. Down sides: Barely getting 16 MPG and calls for premium fuel, poor rear visibility, and complicated bluetooth phone. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Luxury All The Way Around Claude , 08/13/2006 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for one year now and cannot love it more. EVERYTHING I wanted in a car- sports styling, handles amazingly well in the winter, and cruises like a roadster in the summer. It has the WOW factor that makes people look at every stop light and INFINITI service is EXCEPTIONAL!!!! I have owned a Mercerces ML, a BMW X5, and a LEXUS LX- that beats the pants off all of them. Report Abuse