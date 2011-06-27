Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz SUV Consumer Reviews

Bought with 3ish now at 120,000 going strong Deb Cha , 11/23/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Well you won't find one so you can forget about if. But if you do, what a deal! I purchased my Veracruz for something like 19K around 2010. I've had it for 5 years and put about 90K on it. It has been amazingly good. It was purchased to replace a Murano which I loved but which pretty much imploded at about 100K. It was leaking oil, burning oil and I'd sunk too much money into it. I was looking for practical and that is what I got with the Veracruz. It has been as frugal as I am. I don't know why they stopped making it. I bet it cost more to make than it brought in. I also like driving it because it seems to be surrounded by comfort foam. I can't tell if the engine is on or not because it is just that quiet. You can hear road noise while driving but you won't hear the engine. It is also safe. I drive in an area that gets snow from October through May. The vericruz has had no problems with the snow with all weather tires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought used still smiling 70,000 miles later carperson13290 , 08/30/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased the Veracruz (1/2011) with 23,000 to replace 03 Murano with 140,000 miles. I needed a heavy safe car capable of carting a lot of people but used primarily to commute approx 800 miles/week often in harsh wintery conditions. The car now has over 100,000. It's much hardier than the Murano (not as fun). It has been relatively problem free. The superior warranty is a huge help-(although less than new). I've had dealer problems-billed for covered repairs and most recently, when problems were due to known recall issue-stood my ground. I've replaced the windshield wiper mechanism-bought used. It is very sturdy safe car with great flexible space-I'd buy it again except they D/C'd it. Why?

Best Vehicle ever owned. Still the best I've owned Larry Belcher , 09/29/2017 Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this Veracruz in Nov. 2007 new, traded in a Lincoln Navigator. This has been by far the best vehicle I have ever owned and I have owned numerous vehicles. It will be 10 years old on Nov. 8, 2017, currently has 355,516 miles and still runs like brand new, still looks brand new. Only had routine maintenance done up until last year and had to replace the catalytic convertors (2 of the 3) and the rotors. I did not hesitate to spend the $$$ for repairs. I only wish they still produced this vehicle as I would but another in a New York minute. My goal is to put 500,000 miles on this vehicle before I replace it unless it just totally implodes. Very proud Hyundai Veracruz owner!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

From Honda to Hyundai Bornitetx , 08/17/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When the family grew it was time to get into the SUV market...never thought I would have purchased a Hyundai...but glad I did!! I was always a loyal Honda diver..but the Pilot did not compare to the Veracruz (price/warranty/amenities. So far smooth diving and no complaints other than gas mileage could be better but since this is my 1st suv, I expected this to change. I enjoy all the luxury items at a great price that was better than the CX-9, Highlander, and Pilot. I would highly recommend this vehicle. I like having a nice quiet comfortable ride on long trips and this car pampers you, and yes as it has been compared to the Lexus 350 it is much less expensive and still has that luxury feel!!