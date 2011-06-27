  1. Home
Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Veloster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG312731
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg24/31 mpg28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG312731
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm195 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm120 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6300 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
engine immobilizernoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Technology Packageyesnoyes
Style Packageyesnoyes
Ultimate Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
memory card slotyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
196 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
8 total speakersnoyesno
450 watts stereo outputnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Bongiovi Premium Audioyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.31.7 in.31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Graphic Package (Lower Body)yesnoyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Graphic Package (Graphic Disco)yesnoyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Front track61.5 in.61.3 in.61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.7 cu.ft.34.7 cu.ft.34.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2657 lbs.2888 lbs.2657 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.3858 lbs.3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.33 cd.0.32 cd.
Maximum payload1091 lbs.970 lbs.1091 lbs.
Length166.1 in.167.3 in.166.1 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.3 cu.ft.105.3 cu.ft.105.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width70.5 in.71.1 in.70.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.61.8 in.62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Exterior Colors
  • Boston Red
  • 26.2 Yellow
  • Century White
  • Ultra Black
  • Ironman Silver
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Marathon Blue
  • Vitamin C
  • Ultra Black
  • Ironman Silver
  • Matte Gray
  • Marathon Blue
  • Elite White
  • Vitamin C
  • Boston Red
  • Boston Red
  • Century White
  • Ultra Black
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth/Leatherette, leatherette/cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black Leather, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray Cloth/Leatherette, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
All season tiresyesnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P215/45R17 87H tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Null tiresnoyesno
P215/40R V tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Starting MSRP
$19,050
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Veloster InventorySee Veloster InventorySee Veloster Inventory

