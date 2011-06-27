Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews
I hate my car
DeadMilkMan, 03/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The only advantage i've found is the car confort, it's really confortable but at wich price... It drinks fuel like a Mustang 5.0L. Ive spent 2000$ dollar in 8 month to repair this car and it still have a lot of thing to repair (ie: 1 power window, suspension) Sometime my car just stop at a STOP and it's an automatic. i've change the spark plugs, the cables, the rotor, i've washed the injectors and it has change nothing to this. Well my final verdict: i will never buy a Hyundai again in my life
