Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

- 144,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE - RUNS WELL! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! - RELIABLE 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - SIDE AIRBAGS - NO FINANCING, ADD ~15% for TAX AND DMV! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S12A568958
Stock: OT820202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,888 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,189
Auto Concepts - Glendora / New Jersey
CHECK OUT THIS 2002 HYUNDAI SONOTA GLS THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY 75000 MILES AND IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT IT HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED AND SAFETY CHECKED AND COME WITH A 6 MONTH WARRANTY ASK FOR MIKE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H82A709065
Stock: 709065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,865 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,288
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H12A606134
Stock: JR50446B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2019 Hyundai Sonata SE2,246 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,580$4,558 Below Market
Wayne Auto Mall Hyundai - Wayne / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, 35 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AFXKH773574
Stock: HY7826
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 22,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles 4 dr luxury sedan. run & drive strong. Clean interior. Rim & tire with 70% remaining life. We changed the front bumper cover, hood & passenger fender. Please come for test drive. Thanks - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH576771
Stock: 576771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 157,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Tim's Automotive - Clackamas / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (N/A City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H83A769879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,337 miles
$7,995
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
2003 Hyundai Sonata Base Red FWD 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC 15' Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Side Airbags, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. You make the drive, we'll make the deal! Come to www.dickshillsborohyundai.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 503-608-7456 For help with any of our departments!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S73A714152
Stock: 9775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 13,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,694$3,315 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Tech Package 03 Ultimate Package 04 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces Shale Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH498003
Stock: HH498003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 18,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,891$3,693 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2019 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Machine Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF9KH780063
Stock: 995334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited28,826 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,985$3,828 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Navigation, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified.Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 173+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic shale gray metallic 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF5HH574602
Stock: HBHH574602
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 3,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,854$3,755 Below Market
Honda of Kenosha - Bristol / Wisconsin
**CARFAX ONE OWNER, ** CARFAX CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ** BLUETOOTH, ** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, **APPLE CAR PLAY, ** ANDROID AUTO, ** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** LEATHER SEATS, ** MEMORY SEAT, ** HEATED SEATS, ** REMOTE START, ** LOW MILES, dark gray Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Hyundai Sonata 4D Sedan Quartz White Limited 1.6L I4 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 27/36 City/Highway MPGWhy Honda of Kenosha? We have unlimited free car washes, complimentary loaner cars, free Wi-Fi, kids playroom, and Starbucks coffee included with your purchase! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEH4J24LH019115
Stock: 200450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV15,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,498$2,341 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Conventional Sunroof, Door Handle Welcome Light, Hands-Free Smart Trunk Opener, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Option Group 02, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Display Audio, Value Edition Package 02, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Odometer is 10063 miles below market average!Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 173+ Point Inspection* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V PZEV 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Symphony Silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF1HH546473
Stock: HBHH546473
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 46,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,990$4,105 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH589563
Stock: 9563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995$2,658 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF3KH774906
Stock: DC119685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,499$3,330 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2012 HYUNDAI SONATA COMES WITH PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AUX, RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, SUPER CLEAN UPHOLSTERY, RUNS GREAT AND MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. APPROVAL GUARANTEED. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C ESTA 2012 HYUNDAI SONATA VIENE CON BOTON DE ARRANQUE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AB4CH427015
Stock: 427015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,357 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,816 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE 2.4L features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Scarlet Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH558631
Stock: 558631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 21,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,062$2,346 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Dominate the road with the stunning good looks with our One Owner Accident-Free 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE Sedan that's sculpted to perfection in Phantom Black! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 185hp while connected to a 6 Speed Shiftronic Automatic transmission for impressive passing. Equipped with drive mode select, you'll enjoy responsive handling, excellent ride quality, and near 36mpg on the highway while making a great first impression with its sporty stance, dramatic grille, chrome accents, and alloy wheels.Inside this SE, enjoy class-leading head and legroom, the interior is a comfortable place to spend time. Amenities are plentiful and include remote keyless entry, cloth seating, a trip computer with custom settings, climate control, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Infotainment is close at hand thanks to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a prominent touchscreen, voice command, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with iPod/USB/Aux jacks as well as integrated Bluetooth. In addition to being efficient and stylish, our Hyundai leads the pack with advanced safety features including blind spot detection, a rearview camera, stability management, traction control, ABS, tire pressure monitoring, airbags, and more. Put yourself in the driver's seat of this Sonata SE - it could be the smartest choice you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF2KH781300
Stock: AL4141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,411$2,106 Below Market
BMW of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF0KH802676
Stock: KH802676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
