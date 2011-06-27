Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews
One Fine Car
When I bought this car I could see the look on some people's faces ( junk ). But I was hopeful and up to the challenge to prove them wrong . The car has been very good to me and never gave me any serious or expensive trouble . It still holds its original paint and looks good . 272000 k and still going strong . It still does everything it did when it was new and I plan to keep it until it dies . It is driven winter and summer every year shows absolutely no rust and has no holes in the underbody . The person who does my annual safety inspection cannot believe it year after year saying you should sell this car back to Hyundai . I did offer , they declined . So I dont know what else I could ask for
Seat of the pants
We drove the Hyundai as a lark and it blew away the competition. The test drive made you feel you were king of the road. I save 4k and got the best riding vehicle in its class. The only thing I would do better is get a v6.
