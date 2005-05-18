Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
- 2,246 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,580$4,558 Below Market
Wayne Auto Mall Hyundai - Wayne / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY, 35 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AFXKH773574
Stock: HY7826
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 22,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles 4 dr luxury sedan. run & drive strong. Clean interior. Rim & tire with 70% remaining life. We changed the front bumper cover, hood & passenger fender. Please come for test drive. Thanks - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH576771
Stock: 576771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 13,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,694$3,315 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Tech Package 03 Ultimate Package 04 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces Shale Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH498003
Stock: HH498003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 18,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,891$3,693 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2019 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Machine Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF9KH780063
Stock: 995334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited28,826 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,985$3,828 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Navigation, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified.Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 173+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic shale gray metallic 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF5HH574602
Stock: HBHH574602
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 3,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,854$3,755 Below Market
Honda of Kenosha - Bristol / Wisconsin
**CARFAX ONE OWNER, ** CARFAX CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ** BLUETOOTH, ** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, **APPLE CAR PLAY, ** ANDROID AUTO, ** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** LEATHER SEATS, ** MEMORY SEAT, ** HEATED SEATS, ** REMOTE START, ** LOW MILES, dark gray Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Hyundai Sonata 4D Sedan Quartz White Limited 1.6L I4 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 27/36 City/Highway MPGWhy Honda of Kenosha? We have unlimited free car washes, complimentary loaner cars, free Wi-Fi, kids playroom, and Starbucks coffee included with your purchase! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEH4J24LH019115
Stock: 200450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV15,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,498$2,341 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Conventional Sunroof, Door Handle Welcome Light, Hands-Free Smart Trunk Opener, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Option Group 02, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Display Audio, Value Edition Package 02, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Odometer is 10063 miles below market average!Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 173+ Point Inspection* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V PZEV 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Symphony Silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF1HH546473
Stock: HBHH546473
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 46,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,990$4,105 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH589563
Stock: 9563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995$2,658 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF3KH774906
Stock: DC119685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,499$3,330 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2012 HYUNDAI SONATA COMES WITH PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AUX, RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, SUPER CLEAN UPHOLSTERY, RUNS GREAT AND MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. APPROVAL GUARANTEED. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C ESTA 2012 HYUNDAI SONATA VIENE CON BOTON DE ARRANQUE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AB4CH427015
Stock: 427015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,357 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,816 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE 2.4L features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Scarlet Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH558631
Stock: 558631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 21,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,062$2,346 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Dominate the road with the stunning good looks with our One Owner Accident-Free 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE Sedan that's sculpted to perfection in Phantom Black! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 185hp while connected to a 6 Speed Shiftronic Automatic transmission for impressive passing. Equipped with drive mode select, you'll enjoy responsive handling, excellent ride quality, and near 36mpg on the highway while making a great first impression with its sporty stance, dramatic grille, chrome accents, and alloy wheels.Inside this SE, enjoy class-leading head and legroom, the interior is a comfortable place to spend time. Amenities are plentiful and include remote keyless entry, cloth seating, a trip computer with custom settings, climate control, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. Infotainment is close at hand thanks to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a prominent touchscreen, voice command, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with iPod/USB/Aux jacks as well as integrated Bluetooth. In addition to being efficient and stylish, our Hyundai leads the pack with advanced safety features including blind spot detection, a rearview camera, stability management, traction control, ABS, tire pressure monitoring, airbags, and more. Put yourself in the driver's seat of this Sonata SE - it could be the smartest choice you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF2KH781300
Stock: AL4141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,411$2,106 Below Market
BMW of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF0KH802676
Stock: KH802676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 22,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,499$2,816 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Our impressive 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited Sedan is shown in Quartz White Pearl and looks at home with you. Powered by an efficient 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder which produces a mighty 185hp while mated to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission featuring Shiftronic. This Front Wheel Drive Limited is fun to drive and offers near 35mpg on the highway. Alloy wheels accent the stylish exterior of the Limited model, a rear lip spoiler, projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, side rocker panels w/chrome molding and chrome-tipped dual exhaust.Inside our Limited, find spacious leather-trimmed cabin you will find a proximity key w/push-button start, find power windows and door locks, and dual automatic climate control. Enjoy the comfortable heated front and rear seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel and enjoy the iPod/USB and auxiliary input jacks and Dimension AM/FM/available SiriusXM/CD premium audio system w/ 6-speakers, and a 5-inch color touchscreen. Our redefined cabin features class-leading space and a multitude of premium soft-touch materials.Of course, our Hyundai Sonata would not be complete without a vast array of innovative safety features. Seven airbags, including a driver's knee airbag, Vehicle Stability Management System, a rearview camera, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/Individual tire pressure monitors and front/rear crumple zones are just a few of these features surrounding you and your passengers. The only thing standing between you and our sophisticated and American-made Sonata is the print button. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF5FH240308
Stock: 108498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-10-2019
- 19,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,421$3,113 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2019 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Phantom Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF0KH802760
Stock: 995868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 10,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,987$2,601 Below Market
McGrath City Hyundai - Chicago / Illinois
CERTIFIED! ! ! What a Great find... this One Owner 2019 Sonata SE has all the right equipment from Rearview Camera to 7-inch Color Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM and much more! HURRY AND CONTACT MCGRATH HYUNDAI NOW TO SET YOUR APPOINTMENT @ 773-889-9090Americas Best CPO Warranty: Comprehensive Warranty Coverage Hyundai Motor America offers the remainder of the 5- Year/60,000-Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty* on CPO vehicles. Powertrain Warranty Coverage Hyundai Motor America offers a 10-Year/100,000-Mile CPO Powertrain Limited Warranty* on CPO vehicles 173-point inspection An extensive 173-point* mechanical, safety, and appearance inspection, performed by Hyundai CPO programKick back in our newly renovated service lounge and enjoy complimentary Wifi, gourmet coffee and snacks and even HD TV. Our complimentary shuttle service runs every half hour and allows you to schedule pickups within 5 miles from our store. Better yet, if your service lasts longer than 24 hours, we'll give you a complimentary loaner car for the day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF8KH802442
Stock: YPJ7001
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,998$3,227 Below Market
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEJ4J28LH015413
Stock: 19068403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,987$2,043 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Apple Car Play, 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio, YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified.Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50* 173+ Point Inspection26/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Lakeside Blue 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF8KH782810
Stock: HBKH782810
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
