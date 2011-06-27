Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

Nice car EricLISTER , 03/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Its a pretty good car, ive tried to take good car of it, and its never let me down, not yet anyway. Report Abuse

Don't Buy This Car -- Head for the hills Poopdeck90210 , 05/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My 1990 Hyundai Sonata was a disaster. This car totally sucked. Every part of this car malfunctioned just after it went out of warranty -- including the battery and the stereo system. I spent more time in the service department for this car than I did going to the grocery store every week. *SIGH*

oil burner bns , 05/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has always started for me and has been reliable. But for some reason the engine has become a OIL BURNER. I feel that this pre-mature for a car that only has 93000 miles. Perhaps the 4 CYL engine was not appropiate for the Sonata. The power windows don't operate very well.