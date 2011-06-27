Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
Nice car
Its a pretty good car, ive tried to take good car of it, and its never let me down, not yet anyway.
Don't Buy This Car -- Head for the hills
My 1990 Hyundai Sonata was a disaster. This car totally sucked. Every part of this car malfunctioned just after it went out of warranty -- including the battery and the stereo system. I spent more time in the service department for this car than I did going to the grocery store every week. *SIGH*
oil burner
This car has always started for me and has been reliable. But for some reason the engine has become a OIL BURNER. I feel that this pre-mature for a car that only has 93000 miles. Perhaps the 4 CYL engine was not appropiate for the Sonata. The power windows don't operate very well.
Mixed Experience
This was my parents car. It only has 89000 miles on it. I use it to commute ~90 mostly highway miles daily. It makes an OK commuter car. It had a defective torque converter that was replaced under warrenty. It has a problem with the ignition switch. Installed a push button to bypass the ignition switch. It is hesitant to start. The air vents are cheesy and they have fallen part. The air conditioner still works but the outside air vent is now jammed open. A water leak has rusted the AC blower fan. Put some oil in it to quiet it down for now. On humid days the windows can fog up easily. DO NOT BUY UNLESS YOU KNOW THE CAR'S COMPLETE HISTORY.
