Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe SUV
Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,531*
Total Cash Price
$14,735
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,351*
Total Cash Price
$19,791
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,587*
Total Cash Price
$20,369
GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,913*
Total Cash Price
$14,446
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,660*
Total Cash Price
$19,935
Limited 4dr SUV w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,150*
Total Cash Price
$15,024
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,824*
Total Cash Price
$20,947
Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,913*
Total Cash Price
$14,446
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,932*
Total Cash Price
$16,324
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,332*
Total Cash Price
$17,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$874
|$488
|$1,833
|$411
|$1,584
|$5,190
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$982
|Financing
|$793
|$638
|$471
|$296
|$106
|$2,303
|Depreciation
|$3,561
|$1,515
|$1,333
|$1,181
|$1,061
|$8,651
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,654
|$5,428
|$6,578
|$5,009
|$5,862
|$31,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$5,457
|Maintenance
|$1,174
|$655
|$2,462
|$552
|$2,128
|$6,971
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,319
|Financing
|$1,064
|$856
|$633
|$397
|$142
|$3,093
|Depreciation
|$4,783
|$2,034
|$1,791
|$1,586
|$1,425
|$11,619
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,623
|$7,291
|$8,835
|$6,728
|$7,873
|$42,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$1,208
|$674
|$2,534
|$568
|$2,190
|$7,174
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,127
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,358
|Financing
|$1,096
|$881
|$651
|$409
|$147
|$3,184
|Depreciation
|$4,922
|$2,094
|$1,843
|$1,633
|$1,466
|$11,958
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,962
|$7,504
|$9,093
|$6,925
|$8,103
|$43,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$857
|$478
|$1,797
|$403
|$1,553
|$5,088
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$963
|Financing
|$777
|$625
|$462
|$290
|$104
|$2,258
|Depreciation
|$3,491
|$1,485
|$1,307
|$1,158
|$1,040
|$8,481
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,484
|$5,322
|$6,449
|$4,911
|$5,747
|$30,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$1,183
|$660
|$2,480
|$556
|$2,143
|$7,021
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,329
|Financing
|$1,072
|$862
|$638
|$400
|$144
|$3,116
|Depreciation
|$4,818
|$2,049
|$1,804
|$1,598
|$1,435
|$11,704
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,708
|$7,344
|$8,900
|$6,777
|$7,931
|$42,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$891
|$497
|$1,869
|$419
|$1,615
|$5,292
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$831
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,002
|Financing
|$808
|$650
|$480
|$302
|$108
|$2,348
|Depreciation
|$3,631
|$1,544
|$1,359
|$1,204
|$1,082
|$8,820
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,823
|$5,535
|$6,707
|$5,107
|$5,977
|$32,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$5,775
|Maintenance
|$1,243
|$693
|$2,606
|$584
|$2,252
|$7,378
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,127
|$906
|$670
|$421
|$151
|$3,274
|Depreciation
|$5,062
|$2,153
|$1,895
|$1,679
|$1,508
|$12,297
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,302
|$7,717
|$9,351
|$7,121
|$8,333
|$44,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$857
|$478
|$1,797
|$403
|$1,553
|$5,088
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$963
|Financing
|$777
|$625
|$462
|$290
|$104
|$2,258
|Depreciation
|$3,491
|$1,485
|$1,307
|$1,158
|$1,040
|$8,481
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,484
|$5,322
|$6,449
|$4,911
|$5,747
|$30,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$873
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$4,501
|Maintenance
|$968
|$540
|$2,031
|$455
|$1,755
|$5,749
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$903
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,088
|Financing
|$878
|$706
|$522
|$328
|$118
|$2,552
|Depreciation
|$3,945
|$1,678
|$1,477
|$1,309
|$1,175
|$9,584
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,587
|$6,014
|$7,287
|$5,549
|$6,494
|$34,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$959
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,939
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$593
|$2,228
|$500
|$1,926
|$6,309
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,194
|Financing
|$963
|$775
|$573
|$360
|$129
|$2,800
|Depreciation
|$4,329
|$1,841
|$1,621
|$1,436
|$1,290
|$10,516
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,520
|$6,599
|$7,997
|$6,090
|$7,126
|$38,332
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Santa Fe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe in Virginia is:not available
