Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2119
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
mechanical center differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/475.2 mi.336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG2119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Torque183 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm183 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
112 watts stereo outputyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Front track63.6 in.63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3793 lbs.3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd..38 cd.
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2800 lbs.2800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height67.9 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Exterior Colors
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Steel Gray
  • Platinum Sage
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Golden Beige
  • Natural Khaki
  • Silver Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Steel Gray
  • Platinum Sage
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Golden Beige
  • Natural Khaki
  • Silver Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyes
P235/70R T tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,345
Starting MSRP
$24,345
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
