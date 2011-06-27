Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews

Best car ive owned, too ! david300 , 12/30/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 SantaFe in that year brand new. Its been very reliable and ive babied the car on doing maintenance which i do myself. It routinely gets a combined 21 MPG with 23 on the Highway at 70 mph. It is very peppy and in fact, the front tires will spin from a start if you take off real quick. I upgraded the crummy LongTrail Tires to Michelin LX Tires and went from 225's to 245's -- the extra width makes it handle superbly and they dont rub on anything. The Factory radio / tape/ cd player went out at 75,000 miles so i went with a new Pioneer from BestBuy. Other than that, i had a Temperature Sensor go out around 80,000 miles...and thats been it for failures. Its been good. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have ever owned bert , 08/03/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Everyone in the deerwoods lauged at me when I left camp to buy my wife this veh. But now 3 of them have one also, yes it's an 02 and finally were waiting for the 2011's I'm 100% sure I will buy another, the only problem we had with ours was a tail light going out, it was fixed 4 yrs ago and now it has 80,000 miles and she wants another so spring we will, I will not even look at another brand, a bad taillight in 9 yrs. Why would I, by far the very best I have ever owned, I'm 50 and I look for comfort when I travel with my wife, just got back from a trip to padre island and round trip was 1802 miles long and I was fine the whole trip, I hope this will help Report Abuse

Love my Hyundai Santa Fe BASIC 2WD Automatic ldamboise , 01/15/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have 191,000 miles on my 2002 Santa Fe. This is by far the best, most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Only complaint is that this vehicle has an issue with every belt. The timing belt had been replaced 2x and I often had to have other belts replaced or tightened. Failure to do so immediately resulted in a loud squeeling every time I started my car. The good thing is, nothing EXPENSIVE ever went. This car is fun to drive, GREAT Gas Mileage, and cheap to maintain. I am on the road a lot, and I love being in this car. It is so comfortable that my MANY long trips per month (ranging from 2 hours one way to 12 hours one way) are always a breeze. HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS VEHICLE Report Abuse

2002 Hyundai Santa Fe LX 4WD V6 E Dawes , 09/02/2006 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This has been a very satisfactory car for me. The features are excellent for the price. It is a bit underpowered for the weight of the vehicle, but Hyundai has corrected that in newer models. The only failure in 5 years has been the interior clock for which a replacement doesn't seem to be available. I am considering purchasing another Santa Fe when I replace my present car. Report Abuse