2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(30%)3(10%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.2
10 reviews
12

Excellent overall package

Bill, 06/11/2019
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I have been through a few new SUVs over the past year trying to find that one that fits me best. It seems that many manufacturers are having trouble getting their new 8-speed transmissions shifting smoothly and predictably. The 2019 Santa Fe XL uses a tried-and-true 6-speed with a torque converter that doesn't lock as soon as the vehicle moves (it does lockup at highway speeds, which is appropriate). The shifts in the Santa Fe XL are barely perceptible, unlike all of the other new vehicles I have driven over the past year. It also doesn't have the gimmicky auto engine start/stop feature that manufacturers have installed for gaming the EPA fuel economy test course. Make no mistake this "feature" does not save most customers money on fuel, but makes the car company's CAFE numbers higher which was the main goal. Also, it will put greater wear and tear on the engine, starting system and battery. Hyundai did an awesome job with the Santa Fe XL. It is a shame 2019 is the last year for the Santa Fe 3-row (it's being replaced by the Palisade).

Great value and electronic safety features

Greg M, 01/16/2019
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

My third Hyundai Santa Fe three years apart, each with significant improvements in safety. Great warranty. Very reliable. Pleasure to drive.

My Stormy Seas Blue Ultimate

Linda, 09/08/2018
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Great new look! Excellent warranty. Very nice traveling vehicle. Alot of space in hatch area. Good price for a vehicle of its class.

Traded RAV 4 and love it the way more!

Irina, 06/06/2019
SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

This the car you can get the most for the money! V6 great acceleration engine, interior is like super expensive cars have two tone very practical panels and yet in budget! Acceleration, break, stability-all works great. Were long waiting for new RAV 4 but after 2 test drives made decision that for the price car was way too cheap made with cheap materials and poor performing engine. Love this car! Drove in heavy flooded road at nigh in storm-excellent!. Roomy inside! 2rd and 3rd rows can make huge cargo space when down. Fuel economy is in fact better than declared. In measurements through fixing miles between fueling it was showing not less than 28mpg and this is partly in the city even! Mostly highway trips were behind 29! As already said two tone durable materials interior, comfy seats(of course electrical). great sound system, stability, cargo rails on the roof. adequate position of storage and etc. climate control for all zones, middle console for rear seats, auto lights end etc. Pretty good for the price!

Java Espresso Flash

Dave Leavitt, 01/27/2019
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

Our second Hyundai. Great SUV with an abundance of cargo space with 2nd and 3rd row seating folded down. Peppy engine, transmission needs an extra gear. It bogs down about 1200 rpm. Hyundai continues to cheap out however. The SE should include electronic rear gate and some of its safety features as standard. Are 19" rims too much to ask ? Not paying 3600. for this. Dash still looks like cheap plastic. Fix this, and youll have a contender.

