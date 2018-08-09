2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV
What’s new
- A new name for what is essentially last year's three-row Hyundai Santa Fe
- Not to be confused with the smaller 2019 Santa Fe, which is fully redesigned
- Part of the third Santa Fe generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of standard features for the money
- Easy-to-use entertainment interface
- Generous warranty coverage
- Confident acceleration from the standard V6 engine
- Cargo capacity falls short of some competitors
- Limited availability of advanced driver safety aids
- Fuel economy is slightly subpar
Which Santa Fe XL does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
For 2019, Hyundai has changed the name of its three-row crossover, the Santa Fe, to the Santa Fe XL. This is not to be confused with the redesigned Santa Fe Sport, which is now called the Santa Fe. Now that we've got that out of the way, let's get down to business. Is this 2019 Santa Fe XL worth considering for a three-row family hauler?
Indeed, the XL has seating for six or seven passengers, whereas the regular Santa Fe seats just five. The XL also offers a relatively spacious interior, a comfortable ride quality and an affordable price tag. A 3.3-liter V6 is standard, and it offers respectable power along with a standard tow rating of 5,000 pounds. The Santa Fe XL's V6 is a bit less fuel-efficient than the turbocharged four-cylinder engines found in competitors, but it's still a likable engine.
On the inside, the Santa Fe XL offers plenty of standard and optional equipment for tech-savvy buyers. First- and second-row seating should be plenty for adults. And third-row seating, while not the most spacious in the class, will work just fine for kids.
There are a few downsides, though. Cargo capacity behind the seats is limited compared to class leaders such as the Honda Pilot and the Volkswagen Atlas. Also, the latest advanced driver safety aids are only available on the most expensive Santa Fe XL trim level. Most other top SUVs give you the opportunity to get these safety features at a more affordable price. Overall, though, we think the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a viable choice for a three-row family hauler.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL models
The Santa Fe XL is a six- or seven-passenger midsize SUV that's available in two trim levels: SE and Limited Ultimate. Both are available in front- or all-wheel drive. Every 2019 Santa Fe XL comes with a 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 252 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
The base Santa Fe XL SE starts you off with LED running lights, heated side mirrors, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split folding second-row bench seat and a power-adjustable driver's seat. Electronic features include a 7-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, Bluetooth, a USB port, Hyundai's Blue Link communications, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Optional on the SE is the SE Premium package that adds LED foglights, leather seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, a third-row USB port, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, proximity key with push-button start, a hands-free liftgate, and rear side window sunshades.
The Limited Ultimate gets all of the SE Premium package's equipment plus 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, second-row captain's chairs (instead of a bench), a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, an upgraded 12-speaker audio system, a 115-volt power outlet in the cargo area, rear parking sensors, and a multiview parking camera system.
A Tech package available for the Limited Ultimate adds a suite of safety features that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and xenon headlights with automatic high beams.
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been through a few new SUVs over the past year trying to find that one that fits me best. It seems that many manufacturers are having trouble getting their new 8-speed transmissions shifting smoothly and predictably. The 2019 Santa Fe XL uses a tried-and-true 6-speed with a torque converter that doesn't lock as soon as the vehicle moves (it does lockup at highway speeds, which is appropriate). The shifts in the Santa Fe XL are barely perceptible, unlike all of the other new vehicles I have driven over the past year. It also doesn't have the gimmicky auto engine start/stop feature that manufacturers have installed for gaming the EPA fuel economy test course. Make no mistake this "feature" does not save most customers money on fuel, but makes the car company's CAFE numbers higher which was the main goal. Also, it will put greater wear and tear on the engine, starting system and battery. Hyundai did an awesome job with the Santa Fe XL. It is a shame 2019 is the last year for the Santa Fe 3-row (it's being replaced by the Palisade).
My third Hyundai Santa Fe three years apart, each with significant improvements in safety. Great warranty. Very reliable. Pleasure to drive.
Great new look! Excellent warranty. Very nice traveling vehicle. Alot of space in hatch area. Good price for a vehicle of its class.
This the car you can get the most for the money! V6 great acceleration engine, interior is like super expensive cars have two tone very practical panels and yet in budget! Acceleration, break, stability-all works great. Were long waiting for new RAV 4 but after 2 test drives made decision that for the price car was way too cheap made with cheap materials and poor performing engine. Love this car! Drove in heavy flooded road at nigh in storm-excellent!. Roomy inside! 2rd and 3rd rows can make huge cargo space when down. Fuel economy is in fact better than declared. In measurements through fixing miles between fueling it was showing not less than 28mpg and this is partly in the city even! Mostly highway trips were behind 29! As already said two tone durable materials interior, comfy seats(of course electrical). great sound system, stability, cargo rails on the roof. adequate position of storage and etc. climate control for all zones, middle console for rear seats, auto lights end etc. Pretty good for the price!
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,950
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,400
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,700
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,650
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Santa Fe XL safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spot while you're changing lanes.
- Multi-View Camera System
- Shows a top-down view of the Santa Fe XL when you park, making it easier to avoid curbs and line up in the parking space.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors road markings and warns you if it detects you're drifting out of your lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Santa Fe XL vs. the competition
Hyundai Santa Fe XL vs. Honda Pilot
While we like the Santa Fe XL, we like the Honda Pilot more. Both the Santa Fe XL and the Pilot have a spacious three-row cabin, but the Pilot has more cargo space and rear legroom. The Pilot also has better EPA-estimated fuel economy and superior on-road comfort. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
Hyundai Santa Fe XL vs. Mazda CX-9
If the Santa Fe XL is noteworthy for its reasonable prices and generous standard equipment, then it'd be fair to say that the Mazda CX-9 is noteworthy for its near-luxury interior. The CX-9 is also one of the best-driving three-row crossovers available thanks to sharp handling and responsive steering. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-9.
Hyundai Santa Fe XL vs. Toyota Highlander
The Toyota Highlander and the Hyundai Santa Fe XL are very similar. They both offer a lot of standard equipment for the price, about 80 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, and satisfying performance from their V6 engines. The Highlander has the advantage on advanced driver safety aids — every Highlander comes standard with them — while the Santa Fe XL has a more user-friendly infotainment interface. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Highlander.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe XL a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL:
- A new name for what is essentially last year's three-row Hyundai Santa Fe
- Not to be confused with the smaller 2019 Santa Fe, which is fully redesigned
- Part of the third Santa Fe generation introduced for 2013
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe XL reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,950.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,950
- Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,400
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,700
- Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,650
What are the different models of Hyundai Santa Fe XL?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Hyundai's 2019 Santa Fe XL is an appealing choice for a family-friendly crossover SUV. It's bigger than a five-passenger compact, but it's also not a behemoth SUV based on a full-size truck. The seven-passenger Santa Fe XL isn't the largest vehicle in this crossover category, but its first and second rows are at least as comfortable as those of its direct competitors. And it's a significantly larger vehicle than its Hyundai stablemates, the subcompact Tucson and the two-row Santa Fe.
Hyundai offers the Santa Fe XL in two basic trim levels, each with available options. At the base sits the SE, which is nicely equipped even if it is the entry-level model. Standard features include Bluetooth phone and audio, smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control. For the SE there's also an available SE Premium package, which includes items such as a third-row USB port and a hands-free liftgate.
Then, there is the Limited Ultimate, which adds an upgraded stereo, a 360-degree parking system, and a bigger center touchscreen with navigation. Finally, there's the Tech package that adds driver assist systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. The Santa Fe XL can be had either with a second-row bench seat or captain's chairs, which reduce seating capacity to six.
All Santa Fe XL trim levels are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 with 290 horsepower. And they all use the same six-speed automatic transmission that feeds the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional. We're generally fans of the powerful six-cylinder engine, but several competitors offer more fuel-efficient powertrains. All Santa Fe XLs are rated to tow 5,000 pounds.
In a booming category such as larger crossover SUVs, it helps to have a guiding hand helping you make your decisions. Use Edmunds to help you find a great deal on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Santa Fe XL SUV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Santa Fe XL SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Santa Fe XL SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, Limited Ultimate, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
