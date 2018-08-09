More about the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Hyundai's 2019 Santa Fe XL is an appealing choice for a family-friendly crossover SUV. It's bigger than a five-passenger compact, but it's also not a behemoth SUV based on a full-size truck. The seven-passenger Santa Fe XL isn't the largest vehicle in this crossover category, but its first and second rows are at least as comfortable as those of its direct competitors. And it's a significantly larger vehicle than its Hyundai stablemates, the subcompact Tucson and the two-row Santa Fe. Hyundai offers the Santa Fe XL in two basic trim levels, each with available options. At the base sits the SE, which is nicely equipped even if it is the entry-level model. Standard features include Bluetooth phone and audio, smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control. For the SE there's also an available SE Premium package, which includes items such as a third-row USB port and a hands-free liftgate. Then, there is the Limited Ultimate, which adds an upgraded stereo, a 360-degree parking system, and a bigger center touchscreen with navigation. Finally, there's the Tech package that adds driver assist systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. The Santa Fe XL can be had either with a second-row bench seat or captain's chairs, which reduce seating capacity to six. All Santa Fe XL trim levels are powered by a 3.3-liter V6 with 290 horsepower. And they all use the same six-speed automatic transmission that feeds the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional. We're generally fans of the powerful six-cylinder engine, but several competitors offer more fuel-efficient powertrains. All Santa Fe XLs are rated to tow 5,000 pounds. In a booming category such as larger crossover SUVs, it helps to have a guiding hand helping you make your decisions. Use Edmunds to help you find a great deal on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Santa Fe XL SUV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SUV featuring analysis of trim levels including SE, Limited Ultimate, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance.

