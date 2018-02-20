Overall rating 7.3 / 10

When most buyers think hybrid, Toyota's almighty Prius is generally the first car to pop into mind. But with most manufacturers offering a hybrid vehicle in their lineups, that's slowly changing. With the 2018 Ioniq, Hyundai is offering three variants of the same car: a traditional hybrid, an electric-only model, and the all-new 2018 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.

The Plug-In is just like the regular Ioniq Hybrid, but it has a bigger battery to allow for much greater electric-only operation — up to 29 miles of driving — and the ability to plug it in to recharge the battery. If you're looking for a vehicle that can give you some electric mobility but aren't ready to commit to a pure electric, the Ioniq Plug-In could work out well. It also boasts a large cargo area, an easy-to-use interior, and Hyundai's generous warranty coverage as other good reasons to consider this plug-in hybrid.

But there are a few downsides. The seats are unsupportive and the ride is disconnected with lots of body motion. Road noise may also be a problem, especially considering how quiet it can be in electric mode. The Plug-In features slightly less cargo volume than the standard Hybrid (23 cubic feet versus 26.5). And even with Sport mode engaged and your foot buried to the floor, the Ioniq accelerates tepidly. Overall, we think the Ioniq Plug-In is worth a look, but you'll still want to check out the Prius Prime as well as the Chevrolet Volt and the new Honda Clarity Plug-In.