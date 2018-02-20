2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and decent all-electric range
- One of the least expensive plug-ins on the market
- Long warranty coverage
- The seats and ride are generally uncomfortable
- Road noise permeates easily into the cabin
- Feels sluggish unless you really boot the accelerator
Which Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
When most buyers think hybrid, Toyota's almighty Prius is generally the first car to pop into mind. But with most manufacturers offering a hybrid vehicle in their lineups, that's slowly changing. With the 2018 Ioniq, Hyundai is offering three variants of the same car: a traditional hybrid, an electric-only model, and the all-new 2018 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.
The Plug-In is just like the regular Ioniq Hybrid, but it has a bigger battery to allow for much greater electric-only operation — up to 29 miles of driving — and the ability to plug it in to recharge the battery. If you're looking for a vehicle that can give you some electric mobility but aren't ready to commit to a pure electric, the Ioniq Plug-In could work out well. It also boasts a large cargo area, an easy-to-use interior, and Hyundai's generous warranty coverage as other good reasons to consider this plug-in hybrid.
But there are a few downsides. The seats are unsupportive and the ride is disconnected with lots of body motion. Road noise may also be a problem, especially considering how quiet it can be in electric mode. The Plug-In features slightly less cargo volume than the standard Hybrid (23 cubic feet versus 26.5). And even with Sport mode engaged and your foot buried to the floor, the Ioniq accelerates tepidly. Overall, we think the Ioniq Plug-In is worth a look, but you'll still want to check out the Prius Prime as well as the Chevrolet Volt and the new Honda Clarity Plug-In.
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is a compact four-door hatchback that can seat five. It shares its basic hybrid powertrain and six-speed automatic transmission with the regular Ioniq Hybrid, but the Plug-In comes with a bigger, 8.9-kWh battery allowing it to go up to 29 miles in electric mode. The Plug-In is available in two trims: the standard but well-equipped Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid and the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited, which includes more luxury and technology features.
The Ioniq Plug-In uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to make a total of 139 horsepower. Standard feature highlights include 16-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button starting, heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a USB port and satellite radio.
The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited adds LED headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, leather seating surfaces, a bigger driver information display, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
An available Ultimate package is available for Limited models. It includes turn-adaptive headlights, a sunroof, a larger 8-inch touchscreen display with Hyundai Blue Link connected services, a navigation system, LED interior lighting, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charging pad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an Infinity Premium eight-speaker audio system.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Safety
Our experts like the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid models:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid or lessen an impact if the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
- Lane Change Assist
- Determines the speed of an approaching vehicle in an adjacent lane and warns if a lane change isn't safe.
