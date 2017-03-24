2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- The most affordable Ioniq also offers best-in-class hybrid mpg
- Interior is comfortable and materials are eco-friendly
- Nice range of options available for top trim levels
- Base trim offers best mpg but no options
- Allows in a bit too much road noise
- Lacks the power necessary to achieve quick, confident highway speeds
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Ioniq Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The compact 2017 Hyundai Ioniq hatchback — offered as a hybrid (reviewed here), a plug-in hybrid and a pure EV — serves notice to the long-dominant Toyota Prius that there's a new green contender in town. In this small but growing corner of the market, Hyundai has delivered a compelling alternative.
Opt for the SEL or Limited trim level and you'll enjoy an EPA-estimated 55 mpg in mixed driving, beating the standard 2017 Prius by a full 3 mpg. But the headline-grabber is the efficiency-optimized Ioniq Hybrid Blue with an EPA-rated 58 mpg combined, edging out the similarly conceived 2017 Prius Eco (56 mpg) and setting a new record for a hybrid vehicle that lacks plug-in capability. Interestingly, the Blue model is also the cheapest Ioniq Hybrid trim and may well end up being the most popular.
The Ioniq's story isn't just fuel efficiency, though. Even in base Blue trim, it's a nicely loaded hatchback with plenty of cargo room, more than the regular Prius in fact (but less than the Prius Two Eco and its more compact lithium-ion battery pack; the regular Prius uses a nickel-metal hydride pack). And if you crave a fancier driving experience, you can get the Ioniq with features such as heated front seats, a sunroof, leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring and a navigation system.
You might also like that Hyundai fits the Ioniq Hybrid with a six-speed automatic transmission. Most hybrids use a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). CVTs are ideal in many ways, though some drivers dislike the way they exacerbate engine noise during quick acceleration. In contrast, the Ioniq provides a more traditional feel coming from distinct gear shifts and ratios. In another nod to its conventional feel, the Ioniq interior looks similar to that of the Sonata or Elantra. That's not a bad thing compared to the techno-futuristic design tics that make us flinch in other hybrids.
Overall, we're very impressed with the new 2017 Ioniq. It's proof that high fuel efficiency, style and utility need not be mutually exclusive.
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a small four-door hatchback with 26.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seatbacks folded down. The array of features varies depending on which version of the Ioniq you choose. The Ioniq Hybrid is available in Blue, SEL or Limited trim.
Standard features on Blue trims include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry and start, automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth, a USB port, and satellite and HD radio.
SEL trims add LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear center armrest, and chrome interior and exterior accents. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also included, while an optional Tech package for the SEL adds traffic-adapting cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.
The top Limited trim bundles the SEL's features and adds larger alloy wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, leather seating, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED cabin lighting, and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics features. An optional Ultimate package includes the SEL's Tech package features as well as turn-swiveling headlights, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, wireless device charging, an Infinity eight-speaker sound system, and a higher-resolution 8-inch touchscreen with navigation system.
The Ioniq Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission as its primary motivation. Augmented with a 32-kilowatt electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack, the Hybrid powertrain delivers a Prius-like total output of 139 horsepower.
Trim tested
Driving2.0
Comfort2.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|2.0
|Comfort
|2.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Ioniq Hybrid models:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- If the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision, AEB can apply full-force braking to avoid or lessen impact.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
- Lane Change Assist
- Determines the speed of an approaching vehicle in an adjacent lane and warns if a lane change maneuver isn't safe.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Ioniq Hybrid
Related Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster