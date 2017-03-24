  1. Home
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • The most affordable Ioniq also offers best-in-class hybrid mpg
  • Interior is comfortable and materials are eco-friendly
  • Nice range of options available for top trim levels
  • Base trim offers best mpg but no options
  • Allows in a bit too much road noise
  • Lacks the power necessary to achieve quick, confident highway speeds
Which Ioniq Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

If your priority is maximum mpg, the Ioniq Blue is the clear choice. At 58 mpg combined, it beats the other Ioniq Hybrid versions by 3 mpg. But there are no options for the Blue: no heated seats, no navigation system and no advanced driver safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring. If you're willing to give up a little mpg for creature comforts, we think the SEL hits the sweet spot.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The compact 2017 Hyundai Ioniq hatchback — offered as a hybrid (reviewed here), a plug-in hybrid and a pure EV — serves notice to the long-dominant Toyota Prius that there's a new green contender in town. In this small but growing corner of the market, Hyundai has delivered a compelling alternative.

Opt for the SEL or Limited trim level and you'll enjoy an EPA-estimated 55 mpg in mixed driving, beating the standard 2017 Prius by a full 3 mpg. But the headline-grabber is the efficiency-optimized Ioniq Hybrid Blue with an EPA-rated 58 mpg combined, edging out the similarly conceived 2017 Prius Eco (56 mpg) and setting a new record for a hybrid vehicle that lacks plug-in capability. Interestingly, the Blue model is also the cheapest Ioniq Hybrid trim and may well end up being the most popular.

The Ioniq's story isn't just fuel efficiency, though. Even in base Blue trim, it's a nicely loaded hatchback with plenty of cargo room, more than the regular Prius in fact (but less than the Prius Two Eco and its more compact lithium-ion battery pack; the regular Prius uses a nickel-metal hydride pack). And if you crave a fancier driving experience, you can get the Ioniq with features such as heated front seats, a sunroof, leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring and a navigation system.

You might also like that Hyundai fits the Ioniq Hybrid with a six-speed automatic transmission. Most hybrids use a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). CVTs are ideal in many ways, though some drivers dislike the way they exacerbate engine noise during quick acceleration. In contrast, the Ioniq provides a more traditional feel coming from distinct gear shifts and ratios. In another nod to its conventional feel, the Ioniq interior looks similar to that of the Sonata or Elantra. That's not a bad thing compared to the techno-futuristic design tics that make us flinch in other hybrids.

Overall, we're very impressed with the new 2017 Ioniq. It's proof that high fuel efficiency, style and utility need not be mutually exclusive.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a small four-door hatchback with 26.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seatbacks folded down. The array of features varies depending on which version of the Ioniq you choose. The Ioniq Hybrid is available in Blue, SEL or Limited trim.

Standard features on Blue trims include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry and start, automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth, a USB port, and satellite and HD radio.

SEL trims add LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear center armrest, and chrome interior and exterior accents. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also included, while an optional Tech package for the SEL adds traffic-adapting cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The top Limited trim bundles the SEL's features and adds larger alloy wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, leather seating, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED cabin lighting, and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics features. An optional Ultimate package includes the SEL's Tech package features as well as turn-swiveling headlights, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory settings, wireless device charging, an Infinity eight-speaker sound system, and a higher-resolution 8-inch touchscreen with navigation system.

The Ioniq Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission as its primary motivation. Augmented with a 32-kilowatt electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack, the Hybrid powertrain delivers a Prius-like total output of 139 horsepower.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

Driving

2.0
The Ioniq's weakest area is its everyday driving demeanor. It accelerates tepidly unless you floor it; steering is vague yet well-weighted. A relatively light car whose bumpy-road handling gives the impression of a heavier, blunter car. The current Prius is significantly superior in this category.

Acceleration

2.5
The Ioniq feels reluctant and sluggish around town, requiring more pedal input than expected when in default mode. Sport mode provides much more natural acceleration but sacrifices efficiency. Full whack behavior is solid — it hits 60 mph in 8.7 seconds in our testing, quicker than a Prius.

Braking

2.0
Pedal effort is springy and on the light side. The way it blends regenerative and friction braking feels unnatural. And under moderately heavy to full-panic braking, the nose dives pretty dramatically, which can be unsettling.

Steering

2.0
The mushy on-center steering feel adds a challenge to maintaining lane position at freeway speeds. The effort is suitable at all speeds, never too light or too heavy, but it's nearly completely lifeless, communicating little about the road and state of grip to the driver.

Handling

2.5
The Ioniq's handling is benign but has low limits. Its tires howl in protest even in moderately quick turns. It turns into a corner cleanly and without much hesitation. But when it encounters bumps, it reacts like a much heavier car, with exaggerated up-and-down ride motions.

Drivability

2.0
There's a distinct lack of regenerative braking when coasting so you have to be on the brake pedal more often. Shift quality, responsiveness and acceleration smoothness are inconsistent. It seems like the transmission is easily tripped up, especially immediately after hard braking.

Comfort

2.5
The Ioniq's unsupportive seats and conflicted ride quality won't win over any hearts, though its climate control interface stands out for its simplicity and innovative driver-only mode. The good isolation from engine vibration is overshadowed by the road noise, which is noticeable at all speeds.

Seat comfort

2.5
The flat-bottom seat cushion lacks lower thigh and lateral support. The backrest portion is better and the cloth upholstery feels durable, but we felt squirmy after a couple of hours. The backseat is flat, upright and quite firmly padded. Also, the front seat adjustments are manual on this trim.

Ride comfort

2.0
The Ioniq's ride is somewhat busy, and it'll go up and down in an exaggerated manner on lumpy road sections. It's also a little floaty at times, which means it exhibits the kind of ride movements that might make sensitive types nauseated.

Noise & vibration

2.5
Road noise and patter are transmitted into the cabin to an undesirable degree. The engine is relatively muted by comparison, though still audible. The engine is well-isolated in terms of vibration; it doesn't shake the cabin when it comes on line. Wind noise is reasonably well-suppressed.

Climate control

4.0
Nice, simple layout with large buttons and two easy-to-use knobs for temperature. The clever driver-only setting saves energy. It shows no problems battling summer temperatures and keeping the cabin cool with a minimum of fan noise. We like that dual-zone automatic climate control is standard.

Interior

3.5
Functionally, the Ioniq's interior succeeds. Its controls are laid out well, and its height-adjustable and long-travel driver seat should accommodate people of all sizes. There's also ample head- and legroom up front. Backseat passengers don't fare nearly as well.

Ease of use

4.0
The Ioniq's placement of controls is clear and logical with lots of large buttons. The infotainment screen is high-resolution and doesn't wash out, and the menu flow is simple (no navigation). The redundant hard keys are a nice touch, too.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The front doors are usefully long and open wide, and the wide but low sills and minimal seat bolsters help access. Access to the rear seat is more narrow; the narrowness, combined with the gently sloping roofline and high seat, hampers entry to a degree.

Driving position

4.0
It's easy to find a suitable driving position thanks to a good range of adjustment in both the seat and the tilt-and-telescoping steering column. As a bonus, the steering wheel also offers terrific grip shapes.

Roominess

3.5
There's ample legroom and headroom for tall drivers, thanks in part to the lack of a sunroof. Inside the car feels airy and the pedal box for the driver's feet is sufficiently wide. Six-footers in the backseat are somewhat cramped with limited headroom and toe room. Decent kneeroom, though.

Visibility

3.0
The front windshield pillar bases and rearmost pillars are pretty chunky and can be obstructing. But there's a decent rear view, thanks to split glass in the hatch. (The bisecting beam is an unfortunate byproduct.) The backup camera view is smallish and not especially sharp, but it's certainly adequate.

Quality

2.5
Many of the Ioniq's drab, gray plastics and cloth surfaces look and feel low-rent, though their assembly is commendably tight. The console bin lid and door panel creak readily when touched.

Utility

3.0
Its cargo hold is relatively basic but sizable enough to swallow most everyday items you'd want to transport. The cabin nooks up front number appropriately, though backseat occupants don't have nearly as many options.

Small-item storage

3.5
A tall, narrow console bin and open, narrow slot are surprisingly useful; so is the well forward of the shift selector. The door pockets are useful for water bottles only, and the glovebox is basic. The backseat has only two tiny door pockets and a net on the back of the passenger front seat.

Cargo space

3.0
The backseat is split 60/40 and folds nearly flat. The hatch opens high so tall people won't hit their heads on it, but the liftover height is on the tall side. The cargo hold measures 26.5 cubic feet (vs. the Prius' 24.6 cubes) and is wide, if not that tall, at the aft-most point.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
The outboard seat LATCH anchors are buried deep between the cushions and are somewhat hard to reach. The top tether points are obscured by a retractable cargo shade.

Technology

3.5
Its screen may be small, but it's well-lit and responds well to touch inputs. Device integration and phone pairing are simple and support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The native voice controls function well but are limited in what they can control.

Audio & navigation

3.0
The small infotainment screen supports swiping gestures and responds reasonably quick, making the most of its size. The audio system has a brassy sound quality, with minimal bass. There's no native navigation system, but you can navigate using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Smartphone integration

4.0
Bluetooth pairing is simple and fast, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard. There are USB and auxiliary ports and two 12-volt accessory outlets, which is nice.

Driver aids

4.0
There are a good number of optional driver aids available for the SEL and Limited trims, including adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring with lane change assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera with rear cross-traffic alert.

Voice control

3.0
Voice recognition (VR) supports only basic commands (phone calls, switching audio source) natively, but it responds well. In any case, that's where Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come in. You can access your smartphone's VR by holding the Ioniq's VR button for a few seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

5(80%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(9%)
4.5
35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Hybrid on the Market
Irv Haas,05/04/2017
SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Having owned 3 previous Prius vehicles, I was looking for a less expensive hybrid alternative. I found it in the Hyundai Ioniq. It has a better MPG rating of any hybrid out there and it drives much like a non-hybrid. After driving it pff the lot in a week, I am still getting 57 MPG. The seats are quite comfortable, but could use lumbar support offered on the top trim level, the Limited. Most new cars offer low mileage tires, but the Ioniq has tires with a 50,000 mile tread life. The technology built into the Ioniq is terrific. Controls are all digital and easy to navigate. You have both a traditional dial speedometer or a digital one. The Ioniq beat the Prius in several areas, but most dramatically in price--about $2500 to $3000 less! if you're looking for a solid car that is also a hybrid, seriously consider the Hyundai Ionic.
A PRIUS BEATER
Gene Temel,04/20/2017
SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I own a Ford C-Max and have test driven a Prius Eco 2. I took a Hyundai SEL Ioniq for a test drive yesterday. I drove it for 15 to 20 minutes in mixed traffic with speeds of 60 to 35 mph. I was impressed by how it rides and handles. It does not have the get up and go of the C-Max, but it will be okay on the roads in Florida. It sure beats the C-Max in handling, fuel economy and in cargo space. It also drives better than the Prius that I test drove. The Ioniq seems a little quicker, and it sure handles better than the Prius. The interior seems more like a car than a space ship. My wife would be lost in the Prius. It also beats the Prius in appearance. Before we left the lot we reset the MPG indicator, and at the end of the test drive it showed an average of 76 mpg. It was all level driving and I didn't have it in sport mode at any time. But a vehicle like this is perfect for Florida driving. Finally the MSRP for the vehicle I test drove was less than a equivalent equipped Prius 2. When my lease is up on the Ford next summer I will definitely purchase an Ioniq. Little over a month ago, I purchased an Ioniq. Recently my wife and I along with our 50+ pound took a 2 week road trip with a load of luggage. We traveled from central Florida to North Carolina. Then from North Carolina up over the Mts of Virginia and Kentucky to Lexington. The next part of the trip was Kentucky to Western PA. Then we traveled back to North Carolina, and our final travel was back to Florida. We put on 2,961.6 miles and used 56.016 gallons of gas which averaged out to 52.87mpg. The best average on our trip was from Kentucky to PA (633.1 miles) was 56.59. The next best was PA to NC (661.5 miles) 53.128 miles. Considering the terrain we traveled, the load we had in the vehicle, and 85% interstate (65-70 mph), I thought that we got great gas mileage. I never felt we were under powered. We kept up with the traffic and the mountains were never a problem. I read the latest Consumer Report, and I can't believe it rated the Ford C-Max over the Ioniq. The 2 C-Maxs, that I previously owned, had less cargo space, lousy gas mileage (42mpg average), and uncomfortable seats. During interstate driving I had to constantly fiddle with the steering wheel on the C-Max to keep it on a straight path.
Former Prius Lover
Barbara,07/01/2017
Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I have driven my 2007 Prius for the past 9 years and have absolutely loved that car. When I decided to sell it to my son, I just assumed I would get another Prius. The Hyundai dealer is across the street from the Toyota dealer, so I thought I'd take a peek at the Ioniq before paying $4000 more for a Prius. All I can say is that it was an easy decision from the first test drive. Smoother, quieter ride. Sleeker interior with controls that are intuitive and attractive yet not in your face like the Prius. I have driven the car for a week and am averaging an incredible 66 mpg (only averaged around 50 mpg in the Prius under similar driving conditions.) Better warranty than the Prius and the back cargo area holds my golf clubs and cart with space to spare. I honestly have nothing negative to say about this vehicle. If you own a Prius and are thinking about buying another, check out the Ioniq first. (Inventory in my area was pretty limited. Hopefully that will change as word gets out that this is the car to buy.)
The car I didn't know I wanted
PJ,06/26/2017
SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I've driven a scion xb for 13 years. I was convinced I wanted a Lexus RX or other suv...the opposite of what I had been driving! Although every time I wrote out my actual needs, it seemed like a Prius was the best choice, I still wanted an suv. I visited the Hyundai dealership to compare the Tucson against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. On my way out, I asked about the ioniq and the salesman started to gush....I soon saw why. It had a smooth ride, a nice interior and exterior, and the mileage I was looking for. Also, it's not a common car on the roads (yet). I chose the select trim to get blind spot detection. I am happy with mileage (of course!) as well as the price and warranty. With all of the marketing and articles I've read, it's honestly hard to choose the car I need vs fulfilling a long list of wants. It's a great car for someone with a long commute, and the trunk is huge enough to handle occasional road trips. I also love that it has Android auto. I can update with performance once I have more experience, but I do understand the non-cvt transmission is a big deal. Finally, my insurance only went up a small amount, and I was able to secure 0% financing.
Features & Specs

MPG
57 city / 59 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
55 city / 54 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
55 city / 54 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Hybrid
N/A
Safety

Our experts like the Ioniq Hybrid models:

Automatic Emergency Braking
If the onboard camera and radar sensor predict an imminent collision, AEB can apply full-force braking to avoid or lessen impact.
Blind-Spot Detection
Helps prevent side collisions by prompting a visual (driver-side mirror) and audible alert when a vehicle is driving alongside.
Lane Change Assist
Determines the speed of an approaching vehicle in an adjacent lane and warns if a lane change maneuver isn't safe.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL is priced between $16,799 and$20,573 with odometer readings between 21970 and43858 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue is priced between $12,700 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 14372 and86564 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited is priced between $20,900 and$20,900 with odometer readings between 30692 and30692 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2017 Ioniq Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,700 and mileage as low as 14372 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,305.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,119.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,515.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,556.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

