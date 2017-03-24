I own a Ford C-Max and have test driven a Prius Eco 2. I took a Hyundai SEL Ioniq for a test drive yesterday. I drove it for 15 to 20 minutes in mixed traffic with speeds of 60 to 35 mph. I was impressed by how it rides and handles. It does not have the get up and go of the C-Max, but it will be okay on the roads in Florida. It sure beats the C-Max in handling, fuel economy and in cargo space. It also drives better than the Prius that I test drove. The Ioniq seems a little quicker, and it sure handles better than the Prius. The interior seems more like a car than a space ship. My wife would be lost in the Prius. It also beats the Prius in appearance. Before we left the lot we reset the MPG indicator, and at the end of the test drive it showed an average of 76 mpg. It was all level driving and I didn't have it in sport mode at any time. But a vehicle like this is perfect for Florida driving. Finally the MSRP for the vehicle I test drove was less than a equivalent equipped Prius 2. When my lease is up on the Ford next summer I will definitely purchase an Ioniq. Little over a month ago, I purchased an Ioniq. Recently my wife and I along with our 50+ pound took a 2 week road trip with a load of luggage. We traveled from central Florida to North Carolina. Then from North Carolina up over the Mts of Virginia and Kentucky to Lexington. The next part of the trip was Kentucky to Western PA. Then we traveled back to North Carolina, and our final travel was back to Florida. We put on 2,961.6 miles and used 56.016 gallons of gas which averaged out to 52.87mpg. The best average on our trip was from Kentucky to PA (633.1 miles) was 56.59. The next best was PA to NC (661.5 miles) 53.128 miles. Considering the terrain we traveled, the load we had in the vehicle, and 85% interstate (65-70 mph), I thought that we got great gas mileage. I never felt we were under powered. We kept up with the traffic and the mountains were never a problem. I read the latest Consumer Report, and I can't believe it rated the Ford C-Max over the Ioniq. The 2 C-Maxs, that I previously owned, had less cargo space, lousy gas mileage (42mpg average), and uncomfortable seats. During interstate driving I had to constantly fiddle with the steering wheel on the C-Max to keep it on a straight path.

