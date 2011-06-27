Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,294
|$17,170
|$19,415
|Clean
|$14,932
|$16,775
|$18,941
|Average
|$14,210
|$15,986
|$17,991
|Rough
|$13,487
|$15,197
|$17,042
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,331
|$19,472
|$22,033
|Clean
|$16,921
|$19,024
|$21,494
|Average
|$16,102
|$18,129
|$20,417
|Rough
|$15,283
|$17,234
|$19,340