Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me

18 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 18 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    24,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,200

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    30,776 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    90,082 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    7,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,750

    $2,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    13,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,495

    $1,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    10,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,644

    $1,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    11,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,490

    $980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    12,051 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $25,990

    $1,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    12,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,995

    $670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    5,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,168

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    14,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    11,993 miles

    $22,221

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    2,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    18,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,800

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    13,985 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $24,590

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited

    406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,977

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

    17,840 miles

    $19,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 18 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
comfortable car with amazing mpg
Jay Wang,05/16/2018
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Good car with excellent fuel economy. Drives more like a normal car than Prius prime when in hybrid mod. It also has better interior and body looking than Prius.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.