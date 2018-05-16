Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 24,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,200
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD1JU104249
Stock: 10433011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 30,776 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD3JU076857
Stock: 2000627419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 90,082 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,990
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD4JU061333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,995
Windward Hyundai - Kaneohe / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD9JU075860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,750$2,829 Below Market
Carson City Hyundai - Carson City / Nevada
Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* 173+ Point Inspection* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Ceramic White CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD6KU132224
Stock: CC1668
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 13,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,495$1,352 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our One Owner 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Limited Sedan takes center stage in Ceramic White! Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder and an Electric motor that together generates 139hp while connected to a 6 Speed EcoShift Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission with Shiftronic helps you managed the fast lane while looking great. This Front Wheel Drive will score near 55mpg on the highway, so start planning that next adventure and be on your way! Admire the sleek and sporty design of our Ioniq Limited and notice active grille shutters, chrome molding, HID headlights, and a rear spoiler. Inside out Limited, the technology is easy to use and includes the BlueLink telematics system, a color touchscreen with Apple Car Play/Android Auto compatibility, and powerful audio with available satellite radio. Sit back in the heated leather front seats, take note of push-button start, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, and beautiful LED illumination. It's easy to see that this versatile hatchback is ushering in a new era of comfort and performance! Our Hyundai Hybrid has also been carefully engineered with a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, ABS, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Setting new standards for efficiency and driving fun, our Ioniq is the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD4KU158739
Stock: 18951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 10,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,644$1,162 Below Market
Puente Hills Mazda - City of Industry / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Completed Safety and Mechanical Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade, In The Wrapper, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30Only at the Puente Hills Mazda. Stop by our ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY or call us at (626) 701-8905 before this great deal is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD9KU181854
Stock: 20386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 11,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,490$980 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited* (FWD, 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30) with only 11,200 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited * Ceramic White * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Illuminated entry * Power driver seat * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD5KU144798
Stock: UH6773
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 12,051 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990$1,139 Below Market
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD9KU136431
Stock: 2000634484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995$670 Below Market
Hyundai Escondido - Escondido / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Eco-Spoke Aluminum Alloy. Certified.Hyundai Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 173+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD4KU144789
Stock: 401463
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- certified
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid5,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,168
Atlantic Hyundai - West Islip / New York
END OF SUMMER SALES EVENT STARTS NOW: The Internet price is reflective after $1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax,title, $695 dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable. Sorry we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the online pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special online pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, 8-Way Driver seat with Height Adjustment; Heated Front Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Side Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Certified. Black 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 173+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD8KU156639
Stock: U88032P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 14,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
Lia Hyundai of Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
Check out this 2019! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. With fewer than 15,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle rocks its class with 4-cylinder efficiency and distinctive styling! All of the premium features expected of a Hyundai are offered, including: automatic temperature control, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD5KU162303
Stock: 13859T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 11,993 miles
$22,221
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. CARFAX One-Owner.2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid FWD Summit Gray Pearl 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Expires (date)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD5KU115871
Stock: 25084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 2,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995
Withnell Hyundai - Salem / Oregon
Certified preowned
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LDXKU183872
Stock: 2PX1759A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- certified
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid18,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,800
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid* (FWD, 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30) with 18,190 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Ceramic White * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Power door mirrors * Remote keyless entry * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD1KU110988
Stock: UH6694A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 13,985 milesDelivery Available*
$24,590
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD5KU132778
Stock: 2000657320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,977
Imperial Ford - Mendon / Massachusetts
Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels. Recent Arrival! Ceramic White 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited Limited 4D Hatchback 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual ClutchOdometer is 10366 miles below market average!MORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.)Price does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2010 or newer retailable trades. To receive advertised promotional price, the vehicle must be paid in full and take same day delivery from dealer stock. Call or email our phone and internet team for the most current information and Imperial discounts. Price cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is subject to change based on market value at any time without notice, customer must mention promo code in order to qualify for internet special discount. MENTION PROMO CODE: INTERNET1. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, dealer not responsible for any misprint involving the price or description of the vehicle, it's the sole responsibility of buyer to physically inspect and verify such information prior to purchasing. Transparency is our goal. Call 800-526-AUTO (2886) to receive your personalized buy for price. NO WHOLESALERS OR DEALERS! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle’s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LD8KU150286
Stock: TM2581A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 17,840 miles
$19,991
Smithtown Kia - Saint James / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD9KU140899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.