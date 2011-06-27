Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews
comfortable car with amazing mpg
Jay Wang, 05/16/2018
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Good car with excellent fuel economy. Drives more like a normal car than Prius prime when in hybrid mod. It also has better interior and body looking than Prius.
Have it both ways.
Rick T., 08/08/2019
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Ioniq is a Great transportation pick. Everyone has a bone to pick..........so understand that all won't be ideal, yet when the toll is gathered at the end of the day, you got where you needed to be with the least inconvenience and cost.
