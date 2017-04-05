Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 36,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,993$3,732 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL Hatchback... Clean Title, No Accidents, No Damage, 1 Owner, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICES, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC1HU031589
Stock: X031589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 40,056 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,499$2,458 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Blue displayed in Intense Blue Metallic. Motivated by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder and an Electric Motor that produce a combined 139hp and are paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive hatchback hybrid offers up to 59mpg on the highway, a smooth ride, and attractive styling enhanced by active grille shutters and aerodynamic wheels.Step into our Ioniq Blue's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll love the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM radio and USB/Aux inputs that makes it easy to enjoy your favorite tunes on every drive. Additional amenities include supportive front seats, a multi-funciton steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and split-folding rear seats.Our Hyundai includes a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control to help keep you safe and secure. Our Ioniq stands out from the competition thanks to its efficiency and style, making it an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC9HU024733
Stock: 113993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL15,072 milesGreat Deal
$17,400$2,029 Below Market
Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **Hyundai Certified** ***One Owner*** Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats. Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 173+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 55/54 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC6HU049604
Stock: P3974
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 47,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,480$1,676 Below Market
First Team Nissan - Roanoke / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC5HU020174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$14,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC8HU030586
Stock: 030586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,703 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,199
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC2HU039249
Stock: HU039249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 26,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,998$1,776 Below Market
CarMax Rivergate - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Madison / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC0HU022305
Stock: 19009763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,399$1,690 Below Market
Downey Hyundai - Downey / California
Everdrive Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, Automatic Emergency Braking, Option Group 02, Smart Cruise Control. FWD 55/54 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 1521 miles below market average! 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Drivers from Norwalk, Commerce, Downey, El Monte, and Los Angeles can expect to find the Hyundai model to meet their needs here at Downey Hyundai. Take the step up to a certified pre-owned Hyundai. These vehicles hit top-notch standards, with an additional limited warranty, multipoint inspection, and all include a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC6HU056455
Stock: 20I042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 53,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,793$1,841 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Lexus of Thousand Oaks has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LCXHU025003
Stock: 44192A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 8,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,191$607 Below Market
Capital Hyundai of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / North Carolina
CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER VEHICLE!!! LESS THAN 10K MILES!!!!Energy-efficient and gas-saving, this 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue is powered by a fuel efficient Gas/Electric I-4 1.6 L/96 engine that's easy on your monthly gas budget. Its Automatic transmission boasts 59 highway mpg and 57 city mpg! It is well equipped with the following options: CHARCOAL BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, CARPET FLOOR MATS, CARGO NET, BLACK NOIR PEARL, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15" Eco-spoke Alloy, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, and Trip Computer. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid come see us at Capital Hyundai of Jacksonville, 2325 N. Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC3HU027711
Stock: 21AC1153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL15,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,997$1,870 Below Market
Conicelli Hyundai - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
Hyundai Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -CARFAX 1-Owner 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty* 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance* *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC9HU049922
Stock: HYL1948A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 34,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,998$1,413 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Cargo Tray Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Black Noir Pearl Charcoal Black; Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue is proudly offered by Lexus of Clearwater This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with a full CARFAX history report. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. The Ioniq Hybrid Blue is well maintained and has just 34,019mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC5HU031131
Stock: HU031131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 17,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,620
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC4HU036689
Stock: 10426517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 16,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,998$244 Below Market
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC1HU050596
Stock: 19344336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
**TECH PACKAGE**, **BEIGE INTERIOR**, **AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING**, **SMART CRUISE CONTROL**, **LANE DEPARTURE MONITOR**, **REGENERATIVE BRAKING**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LED LIGHTS**. Odometer is 32128 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL w/ Tech Pkg, Beige Interior & Regenerative Braking FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 55/54 City/Highway MPG Tech Package 02 (Automatic Emergency Braking, Option Group 02, and Smart Cruise Control), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: 7" Touch-Screen Display Audio, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC5HU049240
Stock: PN049240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 17,472 milesFair Deal
$16,600
World Car Hyundai South - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LC4HU030052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,814$982 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 4D Hatchback Summit Gray1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC2HU056033
Stock: 11974A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 29,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,998$987 Below Market
CarMax Ellicott City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Ellicott City / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC1HU036856
Stock: 19179141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
- 5(80%)
- 4(9%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(9%)
Related Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Decatur GA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Paterson NJ
- Used Hyundai Accent Oakland CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Greensboro NC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Lansing MI
- Used Hyundai Elantra Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Worcester MA
- Used Hyundai Equus Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Sonata Columbia SC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Equus 2012 Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014 Arlington TX
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2012 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS