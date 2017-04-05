Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Our One Owner, 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Blue displayed in Intense Blue Metallic. Motivated by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder and an Electric Motor that produce a combined 139hp and are paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive hatchback hybrid offers up to 59mpg on the highway, a smooth ride, and attractive styling enhanced by active grille shutters and aerodynamic wheels.Step into our Ioniq Blue's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll love the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM radio and USB/Aux inputs that makes it easy to enjoy your favorite tunes on every drive. Additional amenities include supportive front seats, a multi-funciton steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and split-folding rear seats.Our Hyundai includes a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control to help keep you safe and secure. Our Ioniq stands out from the competition thanks to its efficiency and style, making it an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

58 Combined MPG ( 57 City/ 59 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHC65LC9HU024733

Stock: 113993

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020