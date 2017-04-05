Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    36,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,993

    $3,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    40,056 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,499

    $2,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Black
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    15,072 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,400

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    47,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,480

    $1,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    24,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    48,703 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,199

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    26,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,998

    $1,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    30,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,399

    $1,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    53,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,793

    $1,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    8,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,191

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in White
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    15,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,997

    $1,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    34,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,998

    $1,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    17,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,620

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    16,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,998

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    11,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,000

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    17,472 miles
    Fair Deal

    $16,600

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    90,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,814

    $982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    29,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,998

    $987 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Best Hybrid on the Market
Irv Haas,05/04/2017
SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Having owned 3 previous Prius vehicles, I was looking for a less expensive hybrid alternative. I found it in the Hyundai Ioniq. It has a better MPG rating of any hybrid out there and it drives much like a non-hybrid. After driving it pff the lot in a week, I am still getting 57 MPG. The seats are quite comfortable, but could use lumbar support offered on the top trim level, the Limited. Most new cars offer low mileage tires, but the Ioniq has tires with a 50,000 mile tread life. The technology built into the Ioniq is terrific. Controls are all digital and easy to navigate. You have both a traditional dial speedometer or a digital one. The Ioniq beat the Prius in several areas, but most dramatically in price--about $2500 to $3000 less! if you're looking for a solid car that is also a hybrid, seriously consider the Hyundai Ionic.
