Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good car with excellent fuel economy. Drives more like a normal car than Prius prime when in hybrid mod. It also has better interior and body looking than Prius.

Rick T. , 08/08/2019 Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ioniq is a Great transportation pick. Everyone has a bone to pick..........so understand that all won't be ideal, yet when the toll is gathered at the end of the day, you got where you needed to be with the least inconvenience and cost.