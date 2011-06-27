Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Genesis Coupe
3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,082*
Total Cash Price
$18,931
3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,237*
Total Cash Price
$18,560
3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,865*
Total Cash Price
$25,427
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,554*
Total Cash Price
$26,170
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,287*
Total Cash Price
$25,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$2,026
|$2,293
|$769
|$408
|$2,641
|$8,137
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,033
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,201
|Financing
|$1,018
|$819
|$606
|$379
|$137
|$2,959
|Depreciation
|$4,605
|$1,992
|$1,752
|$1,553
|$1,394
|$11,298
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,521
|$8,783
|$6,976
|$6,379
|$8,423
|$43,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,145
|Maintenance
|$1,986
|$2,248
|$754
|$400
|$2,589
|$7,977
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,177
|Financing
|$998
|$803
|$594
|$372
|$134
|$2,901
|Depreciation
|$4,515
|$1,953
|$1,718
|$1,523
|$1,367
|$11,076
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,275
|$8,611
|$6,839
|$6,254
|$8,258
|$42,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,328
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$7,049
|Maintenance
|$2,721
|$3,080
|$1,033
|$548
|$3,547
|$10,928
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,388
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,612
|Financing
|$1,367
|$1,100
|$814
|$510
|$184
|$3,974
|Depreciation
|$6,186
|$2,676
|$2,354
|$2,087
|$1,873
|$15,174
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,817
|$11,797
|$9,369
|$8,568
|$11,313
|$57,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,493
|$1,538
|$7,254
|Maintenance
|$2,800
|$3,170
|$1,063
|$564
|$3,650
|$11,248
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,428
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,407
|$1,132
|$838
|$525
|$189
|$4,090
|Depreciation
|$6,366
|$2,754
|$2,422
|$2,147
|$1,927
|$15,617
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,308
|$12,142
|$9,643
|$8,818
|$11,644
|$59,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,506
|$7,100
|Maintenance
|$2,741
|$3,102
|$1,041
|$552
|$3,573
|$11,008
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,398
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,377
|$1,108
|$820
|$513
|$185
|$4,003
|Depreciation
|$6,231
|$2,695
|$2,371
|$2,102
|$1,886
|$15,285
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,940
|$11,883
|$9,438
|$8,631
|$11,396
|$58,287
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe in Virginia is:not available
