Vehicle overview

This is a great time to be in the market for a new sport coupe, with a plethora of exciting examples from which to choose. While a car from Korea might not seem the first choice when you think of performance cars, the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe should be on any shopper's list. Consider that this sport coupe comes standard with a V6 engine that puts out a whopping 348 horsepower. Yes, you read that right: 348 hp. Standard. Combine that with rear-wheel drive, eager handling and a reasonable price tag and you have the ingredients for fast, affordable fun.

The 2016 Hyundai Genesis brings a bit of Asian flair to a segment typically dominated by American muscle cars

Previously a turbocharged four-cylinder was available in the Genesis Coupe, but starting last year the big V6 became standard across the board. The base suspension delivers a good compromise between ride comfort and sporty prowess. True performance geeks will want to check out the R-Spec and Ultimate trims levels and their stiffer suspension tuning, but you'll need to put up with a teeth-rattling ride. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, but if your commute involves traffic then the highly capable eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters could be the better choice. The Genesis Coupe carries on Hyundai's philosophy of more car for your dollar, making things like 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all standard, even on the base model. Of course, you also get a warranty that rivals simply can't touch.

Even with the Genesis Coupe's great bang-for-the-buck quotient, you'll want to take a hard look at the numerous other entry-level sport coupes on the market. The Nissan 370Z is only a two-seater, but like the Hyundai it offers a powerful V6 as standard equipment while also sharing the Hyundai's sometimes unrefined driving experience. The BMW 228i is priced similarly to the top-shelf Genesis Coupe Ultimate model, but is a considerably smoother, more suave operator. It's just as quick, too, even though it only has a four-cylinder engine. The compact Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ twins offer nowhere near the horsepower of the Genesis Coupe but offer a level of driver feedback that's almost unheard of these days. And we can't forget the original bang-for-the-buck car, the Ford Mustang. The V8-powered GT model in particular is one of the most fun-to-drive cars you can buy today.

It's true some of those competitors show more polish than the Hyundai, but few offer as much content and value. Plus, if you take the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe out on a curvy road, we know you'll be come back with a big grin.