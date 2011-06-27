  1. Home
Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Entourage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Torque253 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm253 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6000 rpm250 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.39.6 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
172 watts stereo outputyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnoyes
660 watts stereo outputnoyes
13 total speakersnoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
Dual zone air conditioningyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
trip computernoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
premium clothyesno
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
captains chairs front seatsyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room59.2 in.59.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Front track66.3 in.66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.141.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4400 lbs.4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.32.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.6.6 in.
Height71.5 in.71.5 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic White
  • Stardust Silver
  • Cranberry Red
  • Green Meadow Gray
  • Galaxy Black
  • Sonora Gold
  • South Pacific Blue
  • Cosmic White
  • Stardust Silver
  • Cranberry Red
  • Green Meadow Gray
  • Galaxy Black
  • Sonora Gold
  • South Pacific Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
P225/70R16 tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
16 in. wheelsyesno
P235/60R17 tiresnoyes
17 in. wheelsnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,995
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
