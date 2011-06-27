Vehicle overview

Closely related to the second-generation Kia Sedona, the 2008 Hyundai Entourage combines all the comfort, utility and safety that budget-minded families are looking for. Available in two trim levels, the base GLS and upmarket Limited, the Entourage has the modern minivan basics down pat. A capable V6 comes standard, as does a full complement of safety equipment and seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs and a fold-away third-row seat.

Overall, the 2008 Hyundai Entourage remains a smart choice for value-minded shoppers who don't need a lot of icing on their cake. It may not offer the top-notch refinement, amenities and drivability of class leaders like the freshened Honda Odyssey or the model selection of the redesigned Dodge Grand Caravan, but it's capable enough for most buyers. If you're looking for maximum value and confidence-inspiring safety and warranty protection in a minivan that covers most of the bases with competence, the Hyundai Entourage is a very good bet.