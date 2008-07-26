Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride, quiet cabin, spirited acceleration, high crash test ratings, extensive warranty coverage, impressive overall value.
- Lackluster handling, cramped third row, some low-grade cabin materials, lack of premium features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2008 Hyundai Entourage minivan offers lots of value with plenty of safety and comfort features, excellent crash test ratings and a price tag that's among the lowest in its class. It's a smart choice for families on a budget.
Vehicle overview
Closely related to the second-generation Kia Sedona, the 2008 Hyundai Entourage combines all the comfort, utility and safety that budget-minded families are looking for. Available in two trim levels, the base GLS and upmarket Limited, the Entourage has the modern minivan basics down pat. A capable V6 comes standard, as does a full complement of safety equipment and seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs and a fold-away third-row seat.
Overall, the 2008 Hyundai Entourage remains a smart choice for value-minded shoppers who don't need a lot of icing on their cake. It may not offer the top-notch refinement, amenities and drivability of class leaders like the freshened Honda Odyssey or the model selection of the redesigned Dodge Grand Caravan, but it's capable enough for most buyers. If you're looking for maximum value and confidence-inspiring safety and warranty protection in a minivan that covers most of the bases with competence, the Hyundai Entourage is a very good bet.
Hyundai Entourage models
The 2008 Hyundai Entourage minivan comes in two well-equipped trim levels. The base GLS offers 16-inch wheels, removable second-row captain's chairs, a foldaway 60/40-split-folding third-row seat, tri-zone air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories and six-speaker CD audio. The uplevel Entourage Limited adds 17-inch aluminum wheels, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, dual power-sliding side doors, a power liftgate, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, a power driver seat, heated front seats, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and wood or metal dash trim.
Many Limited features are also available on the GLS model in Premium and Popular Equipment Packages. Limited trim options include an Ultimate Package, which gets you a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a power front passenger seat, power-adjustable foot pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a driver seat memory system. Other available Entourage features include backup warning sensors, Bluetooth and a premium 13-speaker Infiniti surround-sound system with six-disc CD changer.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive Hyundai Entourage minivan is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 producing 250 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. For 2008, EPA-estimated fuel economy is rated at 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, about average for its class.
Safety
All 2008 Hyundai Entourage minivans include standard antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front seat side airbags, head curtain side airbags for all three rows and active front-seat headrests. Safety is an Entourage strength, as it scored a perfect five stars in government crash tests for occupant protection in frontal and side-impact collisions. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Entourage and its Kia Sedona twin were the only minivans to receive a "Top Safety Pick" award last year by scoring a highest possible "Good" rating in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, as well as for the effectiveness of its head restraints in rear impacts.
Driving
The 2008 Entourage's capable V6 accelerates this minivan smartly and provides ample power around town and on the highway. The transmission operates smoothly in most situations, but its response can be a bit lazy at times. Occupants enjoy a comfortable and quiet ride, though handling dynamics aren't what we would consider eager or precise, as it exhibits a somewhat slow steering response and more understeer and body roll than you'll find among its segment-leading rivals.
Interior
The Entourage offers typical minivan versatility, seating seven with sliding-adjustable second-row seats that allow you to divvy up space as needed. All three rows offer ample legroom; however, headroom is tight for adults in the third row despite their low positioning. To make room for cargo, the folding rear seats disappear into the floor and the second-row chairs are removable -- though this operation requires some muscle, as each chair tips the scales at more than 75 pounds. The Hyundai's switchgear and interior materials are mostly acceptable and in keeping with its price point, but don't expect the refinement of the more expensive segment leaders. Also don't look for premium items like a navigation system or back-up camera. The Entourage does offer a rear DVD player, but it's not integrated with the front controls and must be operated from the second row. There are 141 cubic feet of total cargo room available, just a bit less than other mainstream minivans.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Entourage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
After 5 months of exhausting research, shopping and driving them all, I was convinced the Entourage was the best. Now after 8 months of owning the van I wish I could afford a 2nd one. It's very quick, quiet and comfortable. MPG avg 18-19 around town and 22-24 hwy. An all around excellent vehicle that I feel very safe putting my family in. Check out the crash photos on the NHTSA site. Impressive. Even though I chose the Hyundai, I'm glad Kia\Hyundai settled on one van. I don't believe re-badging the same vehicle makes sense. My 2nd one will have to be a loaded-up Sedona EX.
Purchased new in July 09 as a dealership car with 10,000 miles. Just finished 10 week 9,500 mile trip, and could not be happier with this van. Plenty of room, comfortable, handled great (including mountain roads. More accessories than I even needed. Gas mileage was very good, 21.4 overall. City has been about 17.1 and highway has varied between 20.5 to 24.5. Only issue was with AC. Clicking on and off, but was fixed under warranty in another state than I purchased car in. My second Hyundai, and have been very pleased with warranty and performance. Is the top of the line.........NO! But price for what you get is superior to anything out there. Not to mention the warranty.
We purchased our 2008 Entourage a few weeks ago and love it! The ride is smooth and the space inside is roomy.Hyundai seems like there heading in the right direction, the only downside is the fuel mileage. But were very happy and would definitely recommend it before 34k Honda Odyssey!
We have had our Entourage for over a year, and have been overall happy with our van. As a family with 5 children, we give two thumbs up for spaciousness and being comfortable. I love the deep well in the rear for grocery shopping day. The two side auto doors are so helpful! I have found the gas mileage to be horrible at 17 mpg on the hywy. Also, I do not like that every time I fill up the van with gas....without warning, when it is full, gas spews out! I have to be careful.
Features & Specs
|GLS 4dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
How much should I pay for a 2008 Hyundai Entourage?
The least-expensive 2008 Hyundai Entourage is the 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,995.
Other versions include:
- GLS 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $23,995
- Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,895
More about the 2008 Hyundai Entourage
Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Overview
The Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage is offered in the following submodels: Entourage Minivan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2008 Hyundai Entourage?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Hyundai Entourage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Entourage 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Entourage.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Hyundai Entourage and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 Entourage featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
