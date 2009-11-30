Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage for Sale Near Me

9 listings
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Gold
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    142,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,999

    $1,497 Below Market
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    182,246 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    99,973 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,861

    $1,464 Below Market
  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited

    132,344 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,800

  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    254,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    126,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

  • 2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Gold
    used

    2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    147,741 miles

    $4,300

  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS in Gold
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS

    138,788 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

  • 2007 Hyundai Entourage SE in Light Green
    used

    2007 Hyundai Entourage SE

    171,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Entourage

4.620 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Wish I could afford another
Oilmover,11/30/2009
After 5 months of exhausting research, shopping and driving them all, I was convinced the Entourage was the best. Now after 8 months of owning the van I wish I could afford a 2nd one. It's very quick, quiet and comfortable. MPG avg 18-19 around town and 22-24 hwy. An all around excellent vehicle that I feel very safe putting my family in. Check out the crash photos on the NHTSA site. Impressive. Even though I chose the Hyundai, I'm glad Kia\Hyundai settled on one van. I don't believe re-badging the same vehicle makes sense. My 2nd one will have to be a loaded-up Sedona EX.
