2019 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Christopher R. , 04/26/2019 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

When I buy a car, I spend at least 1-2 weeks everyday searching, test driving and reading reviews before I buy. I never gave Hyundai a thought until I drove one. Their quality, looks, design, options are so much better now than 10 years ago. WOW is all I can say. The 2019 is very nice. I love the new body trims, style and features. The 2019 is way different than the 2018. I test drove both and I bought the 2019 Elantra SEL. For the money you get a great reasonable price car. I was shocked to find the insurance very low on these as well. I always get insurance quotes before I buy a car, that is huge. The warranty was another factor why I bought this car. No one can beat the warranties on this car. This car ride is very smooth and powerful. It has three modes: ECO, SMART and SPORT!! I love them all. The sport mode is awesome!! It has so much power to it. I am getting 36-37MPG combined city and Highway. I drive 85% highway. I dropped in a K&N Filter and now I get 38MPG. The car seats are sport seats and are good quality. They hug you where you need it. Overall, I like the features of this car. Everything in the cabin is positioned at arm’s length. That's a plus. It has a lot of upgraded options for an excellent price. I bought this car before the 4 Hyundai rebates ended. I even got this car for Invoice price before the rebates. That is why I bought it. Who wouldn't buy it if you get some much off. The trick is to buy a car 1-2 days before the end of the month. The dealers want to increase their car sales. That is where you get the best price!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HYUNDAI TO ANYONE WHO IS LOOKING. THESE ARE FUN TO DRIVE AS WELL AS BEING VERY REALIABLE. Pros Great Price for the 2019 cars! Great gas mileage Smooth ride Awesome modes: SPORT, ECO and SMART!! Great Quality in seats. They huge you like sport seats Nice quiet engine Comfortable cabin with buttons all at arms reach