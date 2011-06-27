2019 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
My 2nd elantra
replaced our 2017 Elantra limited with the 2019 Elantra limited.both great gas mileage, very reliable,great controls.pickup is okay, ride and handling very good.the 19 has a nicer interior and more comfortable seats.the 19 seems a little quieter.has a heated steering wheel and better safety features.for the price it is a great value, and very inexpensive maintenance.within the compact class of cars the Elantra should be a strong contender.
Great car! Very affortable, comfortable, strong!!
When I buy a car, I spend at least 1-2 weeks everyday searching, test driving and reading reviews before I buy. I never gave Hyundai a thought until I drove one. Their quality, looks, design, options are so much better now than 10 years ago. WOW is all I can say. The 2019 is very nice. I love the new body trims, style and features. The 2019 is way different than the 2018. I test drove both and I bought the 2019 Elantra SEL. For the money you get a great reasonable price car. I was shocked to find the insurance very low on these as well. I always get insurance quotes before I buy a car, that is huge. The warranty was another factor why I bought this car. No one can beat the warranties on this car. This car ride is very smooth and powerful. It has three modes: ECO, SMART and SPORT!! I love them all. The sport mode is awesome!! It has so much power to it. I am getting 36-37MPG combined city and Highway. I drive 85% highway. I dropped in a K&N Filter and now I get 38MPG. The car seats are sport seats and are good quality. They hug you where you need it. Overall, I like the features of this car. Everything in the cabin is positioned at arm’s length. That's a plus. It has a lot of upgraded options for an excellent price. I bought this car before the 4 Hyundai rebates ended. I even got this car for Invoice price before the rebates. That is why I bought it. Who wouldn't buy it if you get some much off. The trick is to buy a car 1-2 days before the end of the month. The dealers want to increase their car sales. That is where you get the best price!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HYUNDAI TO ANYONE WHO IS LOOKING. THESE ARE FUN TO DRIVE AS WELL AS BEING VERY REALIABLE. Pros Great Price for the 2019 cars! Great gas mileage Smooth ride Awesome modes: SPORT, ECO and SMART!! Great Quality in seats. They huge you like sport seats Nice quiet engine Comfortable cabin with buttons all at arms reach
Nice car and good value.
Good gas mileage. Comfortable seats, ease to use controls and infotainment center. You may want to add internal memory if you have an older phone to get all the Android auto features. Also, more memory will help Google maps work faster as well.
One of the Best Buy in its class !!!Elantra
If you are looking for some additional features, good gas mileage and good warranty you should go for this car without any second thought.
Elantra SE
Ok, so I didn't buy an Elantra, but I just rented one for a week. We drove it from San Francisco to Yosemite, Tahoe, northern California and back to SF. 2,000 miles in six days - through some of the scariest roads I've ever been on. This little car rocked. It was steady and solid. It never once felt overwhelmed. From climbing 9% grades for miles at 101° with four people and I aboard with all our gear. Our SE model was simple and basic but it was definitely up to our challenge. What really impressed me was the 40+ mpg we got for the the overall trip. Very impressed with this little car!
