2019 Hyundai Elantra Sedan
Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Offers broad range of technology and safety features
- Comfortable ride
- Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls
- Offers one of the best warranties in its segment
- Lackluster performance from base 2.0-liter engine
- Seven-speed automatic can be clunky at low speeds
- Rear end feels skittish over broken pavement
- Back seat is smaller than some rivals
- Refreshed for 2019
- New exterior appearance
- More standard technology features and new infotainment system
- Active safety features standard on more trim levels
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating6.9 / 10
Variety and value are the main ingredients in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. Three available engines and six configurations mean it's easy to find an Elantra to suit your needs, whether that's you're focused on fuel economy or just something fun to drive. As for value, the Elantra doesn't deal in subtlety. The aptly named Value Edition, for example, comes standard with several desirable features, including a sunroof, keyless touch entry, hands-free trunk release, heated seats, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
For 2019, the Elantra gets a significant new exterior look, with a reshaped hood, front end, fenders, rear bumper, and even a new wheel design. Interior changes are less drastic, but they include a revised center console with new controls, vents, storage tray and updated gauges. These changes come after a complete redesign two years earlier, an indication of just how quickly the compact sedan class evolves.
The new Elantra also comes with expanded convenience and safety tech, including a standard rearview camera with guidelines, a larger infotainment display and Bluetooth phone connectivity on base models. Moving up the trim ladder brings features such as wireless device charging and an 8-inch infotainment display. All trims except the SE base model receive driver aids including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a drowsy driver warning system.
Despite extensive changes, the Elantra remains the same under the hood. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder base engine carries over with its underwhelming 147 horsepower, but it returns a respectable 32 mpg combined. The turbocharged four-cylinder engines in the Eco and Sport trims are more satisfying but come saddled with clunky-shifting seven-speed automatic transmissions.
Ultimately, the Elantra's value isn't enough to vault it to a podium finish in its class. Alternatives such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf simply drive better and offer nice interiors. But the Elantra remains a solid pick behind the front-runners, offering a lot of features for less money. If you're open to getting a hatchback, the Elantra GT (reviewed separately) is worth consideration. Essentially the European version of the Elantra, the GT is livelier than its sedan counterpart.
Hyundai Elantra models
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra comes in six trim levels, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE offers a pretty limited feature set, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets many improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.
The base engine, and the only option for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited trims, is a 2.0-liter four cylinder (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque). The SE trim comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, but an upgrade to a six-speed automatic is offered.
The SE trim is somewhat minimally equipped, with 15-inch steel wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, power mirrors, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, air conditioning, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch display and a USB port. Adding the optional automatic transmission also adds cruise control and a selectable Sport driving mode.
Stepping up to the SEL trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights and heated side mirrors. Rounding out the SEL's upgrades are a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and satellite radio. You also get a suite of driver safety aids including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a drowsy driver alert system.
From there, the Value Edition adds a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, door-handle approach lights, keyless entry with push-button start, and hands-free trunk release. Inside are heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, rear-seat cupholders and — a special treasure for those who live in sunny climates — sun visor extensions.
Hyundai's Blue Link Connected Car system is also included, and it offers the ability to start the car, set the climate control, lock and unlock the doors, and perform several other functions from a smartphone app.
As its name suggests, the Eco gets a more fuel-efficient engine: a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder (128 hp, 156 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It's equipped similarly to the Value Edition and adds dual USB ports, but it doesn't get the sunroof. It also rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels.
Compared to the Value Edition, the Elantra Limited upgrades include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and automatic high beams. The cabin gets leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a sliding armrest, adjustable rear headrests, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system.
The optional Limited Ultimate package adds further refinements with the sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, driver-seat memory settings, and additional safety features such as adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection and Safe Exit Assist, which alerts exiting passengers of potential oncoming cars before they open the doors.
The Elantra Sport, whether you get it with an automatic or a manual, is equipped largely like the Limited. It loses the dual-zone automatic climate control, includes the sunroof, and offers several sport-oriented changes such as a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, with either the six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic), a more sophisticated rear suspension with firmer tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels with grippier tires, stronger brakes, and chrome exterior accents.
The sporty theme continues inside with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, unique gauge cluster, leather-upholstered front sport seats with heating, and a black headliner.
The optional Sport Premium package offers an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, the Infinity audio system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Blue Link Connected Car services.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.0
Comfort6.0
Interior6.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
replaced our 2017 Elantra limited with the 2019 Elantra limited.both great gas mileage, very reliable,great controls.pickup is okay, ride and handling very good.the 19 has a nicer interior and more comfortable seats.the 19 seems a little quieter.has a heated steering wheel and better safety features.for the price it is a great value, and very inexpensive maintenance.within the compact class of cars the Elantra should be a strong contender.
When I buy a car, I spend at least 1-2 weeks everyday searching, test driving and reading reviews before I buy. I never gave Hyundai a thought until I drove one. Their quality, looks, design, options are so much better now than 10 years ago. WOW is all I can say. The 2019 is very nice. I love the new body trims, style and features. The 2019 is way different than the 2018. I test drove both and I bought the 2019 Elantra SEL. For the money you get a great reasonable price car. I was shocked to find the insurance very low on these as well. I always get insurance quotes before I buy a car, that is huge. The warranty was another factor why I bought this car. No one can beat the warranties on this car. This car ride is very smooth and powerful. It has three modes: ECO, SMART and SPORT!! I love them all. The sport mode is awesome!! It has so much power to it. I am getting 36-37MPG combined city and Highway. I drive 85% highway. I dropped in a K&N Filter and now I get 38MPG. The car seats are sport seats and are good quality. They hug you where you need it. Overall, I like the features of this car. Everything in the cabin is positioned at arm’s length. That's a plus. It has a lot of upgraded options for an excellent price. I bought this car before the 4 Hyundai rebates ended. I even got this car for Invoice price before the rebates. That is why I bought it. Who wouldn't buy it if you get some much off. The trick is to buy a car 1-2 days before the end of the month. The dealers want to increase their car sales. That is where you get the best price!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HYUNDAI TO ANYONE WHO IS LOOKING. THESE ARE FUN TO DRIVE AS WELL AS BEING VERY REALIABLE. Pros Great Price for the 2019 cars! Great gas mileage Smooth ride Awesome modes: SPORT, ECO and SMART!! Great Quality in seats. They huge you like sport seats Nice quiet engine Comfortable cabin with buttons all at arms reach
Good gas mileage. Comfortable seats, ease to use controls and infotainment center. You may want to add internal memory if you have an older phone to get all the Android auto features. Also, more memory will help Google maps work faster as well.
If you are looking for some additional features, good gas mileage and good warranty you should go for this car without any second thought.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$18,200
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$19,500
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Value Edition 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,500
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,700
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Elantra safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the adjoining lanes and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause a collision.
- Safe Exit Assist
- Alerts passengers exiting the car of an oncoming vehicle approaching alongside from the rear.
- Hyundai Blue Link System
- Notifies emergency services in case of a collision and sends an alert to your phone if the car is crashed by another driver.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Elantra vs. the competition
Hyundai Elantra vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 delivers the goods in a few key areas, namely performance, driving excitement and interior quality. The 3 is simply one of the most pleasurable cars to drive in its class, with engaging handling and steering that elevate it beyond a basic compact sedan. The interior is also a cut above in fit and finish. But the Mazda doesn't offer as many features as you might find on the Elantra, especially some of the safety aids on the lower trim levels.
Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic
The Civic has been the class benchmark for decades. It's what every compact sedan, including the Elantra, aspires to. An expert blend of performance, comfort and fuel economy keeps the Civic on top, yet it's not infallible. The in-cabin tech and touchscreen can be puzzling to use, and some of its safety systems are sensitive to the point of annoyance. The Elantra's systems, by comparison, are easy and intuitive. The Civic costs more than the Elantra, but it offers a better driving experience and overall quality.
Hyundai Elantra vs. Kia Forte
The Elantra and the Forte are pretty similar under the sheet metal since both come from the same parent company. Like the Elantra, the Forte offers a lot of features for the money, an intuitive tech interface, and a quiet, roomy cabin. But the Forte leans toward more sportier performance than the Elantra, and its firm ride quality and lackluster fuel economy show it. The Elantra is also a bit better feature for feature than the Forte, which requires stepping up a trim level to get some of the same features available on a more affordable Elantra. Still, if you're looking for an Elantra near-equivalent, the Forte is a solid pick.
More about the 2019 Hyundai Elantra
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra helps to prove that compact sedans have come a long way. Once they might have been little more than barebones, budget-minded transportation, but the current crop offers a lot of quality and value for the money. To make the Elantra stand out in this crowd, Hyundai packed it with features, making for a good-looking small car that does more than you might expect.
A complete redesign three years ago improved everything about the Elantra, yet Hyundai still unleashed its designers to update the Elantra's exterior styling for 2019. The interior also receives some updates, along with tech improvements and additional driver safety aids.
But the strengths remain. The interior is still comfortable and surprisingly quiet, with well-laid-out and easy-to-understand controls. Space is used efficiently, with lots of clever compartments for small items and enough room to carry adults in the rear seat.
Six trim levels are available. The base SE comes with a pretty limited set of features and really is the budget option. You get a stereo, Bluetooth phone connectivity, air conditioning, and a manually adjustable driver's seat — just what's needed and not much more. Move up to the SEL, and you get alloy wheels, disc brakes at all four corners, and technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Value Edition adds keyless entry with push-button start, a hands-free trunk, dual-zone climate control and a power sunroof. Finally, there's the Limited, which Hyundai has loaded with leather, LED headlights, a premium audio system, and an optional set of active driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection.
If the Elantra has a weakness, it's the performance of its base engine. All four of these trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower. That means these Hyundai Elantra trims are slower than average for the class. Still, they return good fuel economy, and there are two alternate engines for buyers looking for more grunt but who still want that Hyundai value.
The Eco trim is equipped similarly to the Value Edition but minus the sunroof. And it comes with a thrifty turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that returns 35 mpg combined (32 city/40 highway) and still produces more torque than the base motor. There's also the Sport trim, with a 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, which comes with many of the Limited's upscale features.
The Elantra has a lot to offer tech-savvy and value-oriented buyers, and if you're looking for a compact sedan it's definitely worth checking out. Make sure to read our full review to find out more and take advantage of our shopping tools for the best deal on a 2019 Hyundai Elantra near you.
