Estimated values
1995 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$524
|$1,158
|$1,477
|Clean
|$479
|$1,059
|$1,356
|Average
|$389
|$860
|$1,115
|Rough
|$299
|$661
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$560
|$1,170
|$1,477
|Clean
|$512
|$1,070
|$1,356
|Average
|$416
|$869
|$1,115
|Rough
|$320
|$669
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-250 XL Econoline 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,150
|$1,477
|Clean
|$457
|$1,052
|$1,356
|Average
|$372
|$854
|$1,115
|Rough
|$286
|$657
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Ford E-250 XL Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,150
|$1,477
|Clean
|$457
|$1,052
|$1,356
|Average
|$372
|$854
|$1,115
|Rough
|$286
|$657
|$873