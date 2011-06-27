Estimated values
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,435
|$4,136
|Clean
|$1,964
|$3,176
|$3,825
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,657
|$3,204
|Rough
|$1,324
|$2,138
|$2,582
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,313
|$3,936
|$4,802
|Clean
|$2,139
|$3,638
|$4,442
|Average
|$1,790
|$3,044
|$3,720
|Rough
|$1,442
|$2,450
|$2,998
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,208
|$4,076
|$4,536
|Clean
|$2,966
|$3,768
|$4,195
|Average
|$2,483
|$3,153
|$3,514
|Rough
|$2,000
|$2,538
|$2,832
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$3,868
|$4,741
|Clean
|$2,067
|$3,576
|$4,384
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,992
|$3,672
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,408
|$2,960
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,764
|$4,670
|$5,688
|Clean
|$2,556
|$4,317
|$5,261
|Average
|$2,140
|$3,612
|$4,406
|Rough
|$1,723
|$2,907
|$3,551
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,723
|$4,284
|$5,118
|Clean
|$2,518
|$3,961
|$4,734
|Average
|$2,108
|$3,314
|$3,965
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,667
|$3,196