Estimated values
2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,657
|$16,235
|$17,905
|Clean
|$14,304
|$15,833
|$17,443
|Average
|$13,597
|$15,027
|$16,518
|Rough
|$12,890
|$14,222
|$15,593
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,650
|$18,308
|$20,063
|Clean
|$16,249
|$17,854
|$19,545
|Average
|$15,446
|$16,946
|$18,509
|Rough
|$14,643
|$16,038
|$17,472
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,628
|$17,279
|$19,026
|Clean
|$15,251
|$16,851
|$18,534
|Average
|$14,497
|$15,994
|$17,551
|Rough
|$13,744
|$15,137
|$16,569