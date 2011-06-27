  1. Home
1994 Eagle Summit Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$1,681$1,811
Clean$1,270$1,486$1,602
Average$930$1,095$1,185
Rough$589$704$767
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$1,802$1,936
Clean$1,373$1,593$1,713
Average$1,005$1,174$1,266
Rough$637$755$820
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$1,681$1,813
Clean$1,270$1,486$1,604
Average$930$1,095$1,186
Rough$589$704$767
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$1,795$1,929
Clean$1,366$1,586$1,706
Average$1,000$1,169$1,261
Rough$634$752$816
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,631$1,882$2,017
Clean$1,439$1,663$1,784
Average$1,053$1,226$1,319
Rough$667$788$854
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit DL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$1,593$1,760
Clean$1,131$1,408$1,557
Average$828$1,038$1,151
Rough$525$667$745
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,356$1,618$1,760
Clean$1,196$1,430$1,557
Average$875$1,054$1,151
Rough$554$678$745
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ESi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$1,628$1,760
Clean$1,223$1,439$1,557
Average$895$1,061$1,151
Rough$567$682$745
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,676$1,928$2,065
Clean$1,478$1,704$1,827
Average$1,082$1,255$1,351
Rough$685$807$874
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Eagle Summit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level.
A number of factors will affect how much a Eagle Summit is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 1994 Eagle Summit, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Eagle Summit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Eagle Summit and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Eagle Summit ranges from $634 to $1,929, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Eagle Summit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.