Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$1,681
|$1,811
|Clean
|$1,270
|$1,486
|$1,602
|Average
|$930
|$1,095
|$1,185
|Rough
|$589
|$704
|$767
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$1,802
|$1,936
|Clean
|$1,373
|$1,593
|$1,713
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,174
|$1,266
|Rough
|$637
|$755
|$820
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$1,681
|$1,813
|Clean
|$1,270
|$1,486
|$1,604
|Average
|$930
|$1,095
|$1,186
|Rough
|$589
|$704
|$767
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$1,795
|$1,929
|Clean
|$1,366
|$1,586
|$1,706
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,169
|$1,261
|Rough
|$634
|$752
|$816
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,631
|$1,882
|$2,017
|Clean
|$1,439
|$1,663
|$1,784
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,226
|$1,319
|Rough
|$667
|$788
|$854
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit DL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$1,593
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,408
|$1,557
|Average
|$828
|$1,038
|$1,151
|Rough
|$525
|$667
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,356
|$1,618
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,430
|$1,557
|Average
|$875
|$1,054
|$1,151
|Rough
|$554
|$678
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit ESi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,628
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,439
|$1,557
|Average
|$895
|$1,061
|$1,151
|Rough
|$567
|$682
|$745
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Summit 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$1,928
|$2,065
|Clean
|$1,478
|$1,704
|$1,827
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,255
|$1,351
|Rough
|$685
|$807
|$874