Estimated values
1996 Eagle Vision TSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,485
|$2,630
|$2,689
|Clean
|$2,189
|$2,323
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,597
|$1,708
|$1,768
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,093
|$1,154
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,181
|$2,337
|$2,403
|Clean
|$1,921
|$2,063
|$2,129
|Average
|$1,401
|$1,517
|$1,580
|Rough
|$882
|$971
|$1,031