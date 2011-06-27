Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Probably going to jinx myself with this review sturn2k , 09/15/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Gotta say, I didn't expect much when I picked mine up at an auction for $3600 with 93K on it. Now three years later and double the mileage I am singing the praises of Hyundai. Must agree with what others are writing - loud road noise, ride is rough and it absolutely eats headlights for some reason, BUT this thing gets me to and from work everyday 130 miles round trip. Left me stranded one time with a broken fan belt and another time because the battery went dead - my own fault. I like the car so much that my wife now needs a car to go back and forth to school and I'm going to look at a 2004 model that is identical to mine. That is the best compliment I can think of. Report Abuse

wouldnt want anything else drvn2mddnss , 12/05/2014 4 of 5 people found this review helpful bought mine used in 2010 it had 175,000 miles on it. i change the oil every 3k it now sits at 221,200 miles and is still going strong, ive only had to replace both the front drive axles at around 75 bucks a piece and the transmission sensors that were a little salty at around 180.00 for both. but still is an awesome running vehicle i use it to commute to work. looking at a 2004 model 5 speed now to upgrade. i would recommend this car to anyone.

still going strong! tigerbully , 05/28/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 2001 Hyundai Elantra has over 340,000 miles and still kicks backside going up and over the grapevine numerous times a year. As a matter of fact it just made yet another trip from Oregon to California last month. I just had the transmission replaced and a new clutch(the second one) last week. If you maintain a car and fix it when the littlest problems comes up it will be good to you. Having said that my daughter is using this car to commute 110 miles back and forth to school 5 days a week while I am driving a brand new 2013 Hyundai Elantra and so is my husband that's how impressed we have been with this car. Didn't test drive or look at anything else.

too good to be true katie , 10/27/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I had hoped that the 10 yr/100,000 mile warranty meant that Hyundai was wanted to prove they were making reliable vehicles like Honda or Nissan. Nope. I think they were counting on the average consumer trading in at 3 or 4 years and less than 60,000. The warranty has covered a few things (that should not have gone bad) and not covered other stuff that also should not have gone bad (the rear wheel bearings went bad at 62,000; the sun roof started leaking within 4 years; the vehicle eats headlights and even the dealer cannot raise the headlights so that the "low beams" are useful and the "high beams" are still lower than most other vehicles low beams. I'm getting an older used Nissan instead