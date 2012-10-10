Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
Pros & Cons
- Large cargo capacity
- roomy cabin
- commendable ride and handling
- strong value
- generous warranty.
- Some cheap interior materials
- engine loses refinement at higher rpm
- anonymous styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a spacious compact hatchback with surprisingly sophisticated road manners, but it is in need of a makeover.
Vehicle overview
The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring may have Elantra in its name, but it's not to be confused with Hyundai's handsomely styled four-door sedan. "Touring" indicates that it's a hatchback, and a pretty good one in fact. However, the Touring is actually based on the previous-generation Elantra, and while it has many virtues, this hatchback can't boast the new Elantra sedan's many new strong suits.
As for those virtues, practicality is certainly number one. Its passenger space is generous and its cargo area is absolutely enormous. Compared to other small hatchbacks, the Touring is roomier than just about all of them. It can even hold more stuff than some compact crossover SUVs. Besides space, the Touring also offers reasonably sporty driving manners, a lengthy warranty and abundant features at a low price.
In terms of the overall ownership experience, however, the Elantra Touring is a bit of a letdown. There's not much to get excited about here; compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra Touring looks like a supermodel's painfully plain sister. From its simple exterior styling to the no-nonsense layout of the cabin, the Elantra Touring is a dramatic reminder of just how bland Hyundai models used to be. Engines and interior refinement are also subpar.
We do like the Touring, and it could be a good choice for shoppers with practicality as a number-one priority. But if you would also like some extra style to go along with it, there are some newer models that would be better choices, including the Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen's Golf and Jetta Sportwagen.
Hyundai Elantra Touring models
The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a four-door hatchback available in two trim levels. Standard equipment on the base GLS model includes 15-inch steel wheels, heated outside mirrors, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and satellite radio. Opting for the Preferred package gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, cruise control, driver seat height and lumbar adjustment, upgraded cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer and a retractable cargo cover.
The SE trim level includes the Preferred package items, but adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and heated front seats. SE models with the manual transmission get a sport shifter.
2012 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine with an output of 138 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is an option. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-shift Elantra Touring reached 60 mph from a standstill in 8.7 seconds, a respectable showing.
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg for combined driving with a manual transmission, while automatic-transmission models get 23/30/26 mpg.
Safety
All 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In Edmunds brake testing of an Elantra Touring with 16-inch wheels, it came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet -- a short distance for this class.
Driving
The one place it's possible to put the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring's shortcomings aside is on the road. Though the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine's 138-hp output may not sound all that impressive, it manages to feel a lot more sprightly than that number might suggest. That said, the engine does sound a bit strained when pushed hard.
Another pleasant surprise is the nicely tuned suspension, which produces good handling, though the steering feels a little too light. The combination of decent ride quality and a quiet cabin only add to the overall driving experience.
Interior
While the Elantra Touring's interior was always pleasant enough in a utilitarian sort of way, Hyundai -- and many of its competitors -- have raised the bar significantly. As such, the cabin's lack of style really makes it stand out in a crowd, and not in a good way. From a purely functional perspective, though, the dashboard's simple gauges and controls are easy to see and operate.
The cabin gets good marks in terms of space, with adult-sized headroom and legroom in both the front and rear seats. Not surprisingly there's an abundance of cargo room here too, including 24 cubic feet with the rear seats up and an impressive 65 cubic feet with them folded down -- a number that's on par with some small crossover SUVs.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
My wife and kids positively *love* our Touring! They're all short (5'2 to 5'4) so they love the visibility and low-dash design The controls are well laid out and easy to use. The radio is small and fiddly. Ride is stiff, but handling is good. Not truly sporty, though. Hyundai seems to think making things stiff and heavy = sporty, but that's not true. It is a vastly better driver than my '13 Elantra Sedan, which, although more comfortable, has "unsettled" handling. Handling is predictable and road holding good. Engine is weak and mileage is not great in this class. Seats are hard and flat, but surprisingly don't kill you on long (14+ hour) drives.
Had it for 8 months now, pretty damn good! Really comfortable and spacious, driven with 5 average guys, between 20-27. and everyone had enough space for a 3 hour drive. Fit enough stuff(tent, beer, air mattresses, etc) for 3 people for a weekend camping trip, not comprimising on seating space at all. Alittle slow acceeration wise but once going its all good! Sound system is good, the usb input is kind of a pain, auxillary cable works fine though. Tons of compartments, all mine are empty dont have enough stuff to fill them. ONly complaint is seeing as im 21 I get called a soccer mom alot.
I'm happy enough with my 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, except for having to repeatedly replace the odometer/trip LCD. I think I'm on my third replacement. I have 13K on it (each replacement odometer LCD is set at "0" miles), and this one is now starting to go. Once it goes bad it can only be read in the morning. After the car sits in the sun all day the odometer fades until it is unreadable. Other than that I'm happy with the car.
Overall, the car is reliable. However, I've had to replace the odometer/dash twice (w/in 60K miles) due to the numbers disappearing on me. Not sure if due to malfunction, heat/sun, etc... But it's annoying because the fix resets the odometer back to 0. I really miss my old 2005 Hyundai (accent). It was made better than this car. Other than that, the car has been reliable. No major problems aside from odometer. Does not accelerate quickly. Would I buy one again? Unfortunately, no.
Features & Specs
|GLS 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GLS 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
The least-expensive 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,995.
Other versions include:
- GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $17,195
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,295
- GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,995
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,495
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring Overview
The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Touring Hatchback. Available styles include GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
