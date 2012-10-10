Vehicle overview

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring may have Elantra in its name, but it's not to be confused with Hyundai's handsomely styled four-door sedan. "Touring" indicates that it's a hatchback, and a pretty good one in fact. However, the Touring is actually based on the previous-generation Elantra, and while it has many virtues, this hatchback can't boast the new Elantra sedan's many new strong suits.

As for those virtues, practicality is certainly number one. Its passenger space is generous and its cargo area is absolutely enormous. Compared to other small hatchbacks, the Touring is roomier than just about all of them. It can even hold more stuff than some compact crossover SUVs. Besides space, the Touring also offers reasonably sporty driving manners, a lengthy warranty and abundant features at a low price.

In terms of the overall ownership experience, however, the Elantra Touring is a bit of a letdown. There's not much to get excited about here; compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra Touring looks like a supermodel's painfully plain sister. From its simple exterior styling to the no-nonsense layout of the cabin, the Elantra Touring is a dramatic reminder of just how bland Hyundai models used to be. Engines and interior refinement are also subpar.

We do like the Touring, and it could be a good choice for shoppers with practicality as a number-one priority. But if you would also like some extra style to go along with it, there are some newer models that would be better choices, including the Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen's Golf and Jetta Sportwagen.