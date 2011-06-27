Used 2007 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Two Hundred Eighty Seven Thousand Miles and Runs Great
First the bad. The hatchback latch spring gets stuck so after pulling it to open the rear door, I have to manually place the latch/handle back in place. I REALLY wish there had been cruise control on the Accent. The good. Everything else. This car has been driven an average 300 miles a day and it has been awesome. Outer paint looks new, engine runs great. Inner trim still looks great (but showing scratches and some fraying on the seats). Just took it to the dealer for a checkup, engine light on issue and an oil change ... $250 total bill. I'll drive it to Florida next week. Averaging 36-37 mpg with the 5 speed, compare that to my 31 mpg avg driving a 2007 Versa 6 speed.
Major Accent Upgrade
Previous 2004 Accent owner, my 2007 SE model a major improvement in features, driving comfort, economy, and looks. With the larger tires and sport suspension this car handles beautifully. Makes a perfect around town vehicle. Hyundai did a great job with this model. Also interior features well made.
One Fine Machine
This is one fine little car that does everything that I ask of it. It's not a drag racer, but it gets up to speed in a deceivingly smooth manner. It will cruise nicely on the freeways at 70+, and is agile in city traffic. Its size makes it easier to find parking a space. Hyundai packed a lot of room inside this coupe. Every instrument, knob and lever is located where the driver expects to find it. Gas mileage is excellent, as advertised. The air conditioning does its job well, and road noise is not an issue. At about $14K delivered, this car is inexpensive but it certainly is not "cheap." People can look at my little blue Hyundai coupe, but they will just have to go find their own!
Good economical car
Small car, but good headroom, legroom, overall comfort. Economical to own and drive. Would happily buy another.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Commuting is fun again
I commute fifty miles per day and this car makes it an event to look forward to every day. It has a very smooth shift and makes driving in and out of roundabouts a real kick. The sound system makes it a veritable "jukebox on wheels". The ride is smooth with catlike response in the steering and handling. The intertor design gives the driver easy acess to all of the switches and knobs.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Accent Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner