Estimated values
2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,843
|$2,207
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,721
|$2,058
|Average
|$952
|$1,477
|$1,760
|Rough
|$795
|$1,233
|$1,461
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,031
|$2,375
|Clean
|$1,322
|$1,897
|$2,214
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,628
|$1,893
|Rough
|$948
|$1,359
|$1,572
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$1,913
|$2,234
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,786
|$2,083
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,533
|$1,781
|Rough
|$897
|$1,279
|$1,479
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Quest 3.5 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,301
|$1,480
|Clean
|$916
|$1,214
|$1,380
|Average
|$786
|$1,042
|$1,180
|Rough
|$657
|$870
|$980