Estimated values
2009 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,119
|$10,785
|$12,502
|Clean
|$7,511
|$9,979
|$11,529
|Average
|$6,295
|$8,367
|$9,585
|Rough
|$5,079
|$6,755
|$7,640
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,954
|$11,723
|$13,514
|Clean
|$8,283
|$10,847
|$12,463
|Average
|$6,942
|$9,095
|$10,360
|Rough
|$5,601
|$7,343
|$8,258
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,047
|$11,605
|$13,269
|Clean
|$8,369
|$10,738
|$12,237
|Average
|$7,014
|$9,003
|$10,173
|Rough
|$5,659
|$7,269
|$8,109
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,687
|$12,503
|$14,329
|Clean
|$8,962
|$11,568
|$13,214
|Average
|$7,511
|$9,700
|$10,985
|Rough
|$6,060
|$7,831
|$8,756
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,191
|$11,867
|$13,603
|Clean
|$8,503
|$10,980
|$12,545
|Average
|$7,126
|$9,206
|$10,429
|Rough
|$5,750
|$7,433
|$8,312