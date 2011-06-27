  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,119$10,785$12,502
Clean$7,511$9,979$11,529
Average$6,295$8,367$9,585
Rough$5,079$6,755$7,640
2009 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Outstanding$8,954$11,723$13,514
Clean$8,283$10,847$12,463
Average$6,942$9,095$10,360
Rough$5,601$7,343$8,258
2009 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Outstanding$9,047$11,605$13,269
Clean$8,369$10,738$12,237
Average$7,014$9,003$10,173
Rough$5,659$7,269$8,109
2009 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$9,687$12,503$14,329
Clean$8,962$11,568$13,214
Average$7,511$9,700$10,985
Rough$6,060$7,831$8,756
2009 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$9,191$11,867$13,603
Clean$8,503$10,980$12,545
Average$7,126$9,206$10,429
Rough$5,750$7,433$8,312
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,511 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,979 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2009 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.