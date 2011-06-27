Estimated values
2001 Nissan Quest GLE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,206
|$1,829
|$2,150
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,678
|$1,976
|Average
|$908
|$1,376
|$1,630
|Rough
|$709
|$1,075
|$1,283
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Quest SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,527
|$1,811
|Clean
|$898
|$1,401
|$1,665
|Average
|$737
|$1,149
|$1,373
|Rough
|$575
|$897
|$1,081
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Quest GXE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,524
|$1,772
|Clean
|$955
|$1,398
|$1,629
|Average
|$783
|$1,147
|$1,343
|Rough
|$612
|$895
|$1,058