Estimated values
2020 Nissan Versa SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,209
|$14,993
|$17,218
|Clean
|$13,033
|$14,796
|$16,981
|Average
|$12,680
|$14,402
|$16,508
|Rough
|$12,328
|$14,009
|$16,034
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,888
|$13,311
|$15,091
|Clean
|$11,729
|$13,136
|$14,884
|Average
|$11,412
|$12,787
|$14,469
|Rough
|$11,095
|$12,437
|$14,054
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Versa SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,883
|$15,744
|$18,067
|Clean
|$13,698
|$15,538
|$17,818
|Average
|$13,327
|$15,124
|$17,321
|Rough
|$12,957
|$14,710
|$16,825
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,450
|$14,119
|$16,200
|Clean
|$12,284
|$13,933
|$15,978
|Average
|$11,952
|$13,562
|$15,532
|Rough
|$11,620
|$13,191
|$15,086