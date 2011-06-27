  1. Home
Used 2001 Hyundai Accent GL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Accent
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room53 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Length166.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Curb weight2290 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Silver Mist
  • Retro Red
  • Noble White
  • Jade Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Desert Sand
  • Coastal Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
13 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
P175/70R13 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
