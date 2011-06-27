Used 1999 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome little car!
Mine is the sedan with automatic and bought it almost 2 years ago from the original owner. The car feels solid and has amazing fuel economy. This last year took it to 2 road trips from Nevada to Ensenada, Mexico and my wife and I are very surprised of this car! Cruising at 75mph the car feels safe and stable. It's no Lexus or Mercedes, but it offers enough room and comfort for up to 4 people. It's a basic commuter car but we just love it.
Unbreakable people mover
I bought a rebuilt Accent from my sister-in-law when she moved to the other coast. The exterior design made me name it Gertrude. Three years later, I have not had to make any repairs, only normal wear and tear. This is just a people mover that does the job with no fuss, and I have no complaints about it, except that it is starting to rust (living in Quebec, any 10-year-old car has that problem). It has enough power for the job and not enough to be stupid with it - great for my kids. It has enough room for four people and adequate trunk space. I plan on keeping it for as long as the rust will let me.
my last hyundai
this car had so many problems. my friend and i bought the car on the same day and she ended up trading it in 2 years later, because it was so bad. the suspension was horrible.it would never get into the proper gear on the highway (i have an automatic). and i have had a problem with the air conditioner since day one, and no one seems to know how to fix it.
Never Again
There are only two things that are good about this car, the gas mileage and it is excellent plowing through snow. Since 25K, we have had a problem with the transmission sensor. We lose the high and low gears but I learned that if I turn the car off, I can reset the sensor. Most often, it works but if not, I start in 2nd gear and upshift to D, no highway traveling with this one. It has been replaced once already and is due for another. There is almost no headroom in this car and if we wear more than a heavy sweatshirt in the car, there is barely enough room for two people in the front.
Would Buy Another
This was our 2nd Hyundai. Our 1st lasted 14 years. This one was rolled in an accident. It performed perfectly, the driver walked away. I would buy another in a heartbeat. It was reliable, easy to drive and maintain, fun and inexpensive. Everything you want in a little car.
